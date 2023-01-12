Read full article on original website
Related
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
Outsider.com
Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, and More Country Artists Included on Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup
Bonnaroo continues to be one of the biggest music festivals with one of the most eclectic lineups in the country. The festival in Manchester, Tennessee started as a jam band event in 2002. Since then, organizers have started booking artists from a wide range of genres. So, attendees can see jam bands, bluegrass artists, rappers, rock bands, and some of the biggest names in country music. This year is no different.
2023 Rock + Metal Music Festival Guide
Pack your sunscreen and shades in the go-bag, cuz' we've got lots of music festivals to get ready for. Although it's still the dead of winter, there have been a slew of spring and summer rock + metal festivals announced for 2023, and everything we know so far is packed in here.
News Breaking LIVE
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
KRMG
Drummer Yukihiro Takahashi, lead singer of Yellow Magic Orchestra, dead at 70
Japanese musician Yukihiro Takahashi, who helped found the electronic band Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died, according to an announcement released Saturday night. He was 70. Takahashi’s office released a statement to The Japan Times and NHK, confirming Takahashi’s death on Wednesday, Rolling Stone reported. The cause of death was listed as aspiration pneumonia, according to the magazine.
NOFX Announce Final Tour: “These Are the Very Last Shows”
NOFX will say goodbye to their fans with a farewell tour beginning this spring and running through 2024. The veteran punk band has just announced initial dates for what will eventually be a 40-city run. The “Final Tour” is billed as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day.” In...
Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2023 US Tour
It’s Friday the 13th, so it seems appropriate that Alice Cooper would use the spooky day to announce a new US tour. The trek, dubbed the “Too Close for Comfort Tour,” will kick off on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio, and run through a May 18th date in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
soultracks.com
Blue Note Records announces massive vinyl reissue series
Blue Note Records has announced the upcoming 2023 line-up for the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The acclaimed series is produced by the “Tone Poet” Joe Harley and features all-analog, 180g audiophile vinyl reissues that are mastered from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray of Cohearent Audio. Tone Poet vinyl is manufactured at RTI in Camarillo, California, and packaged in deluxe gatefold tip-on jackets. The titles were once again handpicked by Harley and include acknowledged treasures of the Blue Note catalog as well as underrated classics, modern era standouts, and albums from other labels under the Blue Note umbrella including Pacific Jazz.
American Songwriter
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Khalid Wrote for Other Artists
Breaking through with his 2017 debut, American Teen, and hits “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke,” Khalid was already making some collaborative rounds, working on the Logic hit, “1-800-273-8255,” followed by “Love Lies” with Normani, his first No. 1 on the pop charts. More hits followed with “Eastside,” which he wrote and performed with Benny Blanco and Halsey, and “Ocean” co-written for producer and DJ Martin Garrix.
James McMurtry on Songwriting at 30A Festival: “If You Can Shake It, Then You’re Probably Not Supposed To Do It”
John Mellencamp said of James McMurtry back in 1989, “James writes like he’s lived a lifetime.” Mellencamp experienced that gravitas firsthand when he co-produced McMurtry’s first album, Too Long in the Wasteland. Nearly 35 years later, McMurtry has become a deeply revered fixture in the Americana scene with that same keen sense of lyricism very much intact.
Get Ready for Coachella 2023 — Ticket Pricing and Performers
Rain or shine, Coachella 2023 is happening this year, and your chance to pre-order tickets to the biggest music festival in the world will soon be here. For those who purchased tickets for or attended Coachella in 2022, early access began on Jan. 11. However, if this is the first time you’ll be attending the event or you merely skipped the last, you can pre-order your Coachella 2023 tickets starting Jan. 13.
thehypemagazine.com
Vamplife/EMPIRE Artist Tommyboyfame Drops New Single ‘The Motion’
Signed to Jim Jones’ Vamplife/EMPIRE, Tommyboyfame relocated from New Jersey to Miami. He is most recognized for appearances on BET’s Freestyle Friday show. Since then, he’s maintained momentum with releases such as “The Motion”, and “Good On My Own” [ft. Sauce Walka], and “Good To Me” [ft. Sheek Louch & Jadakiss], which lead up to his Midlife Crisis album. He has been co-signed by Dave East, Joell Ortiz, Jim Jones, Julez Santana, and Fivio Foreign.
thehypemagazine.com
Reuben Vincent Releases New Single “Trickin” Featuring Domani
REUBEN VINCENT’S ROCNATION DEBUT PROJECT ‘LOVE IS WAR’ WILL BE RELEASED IN JANUARY. Jamla/Roc Nation Records announced the release of Reuben Vincent’s new single, “Trickin,” featuring Domani. “Trickin” includes an intro from comedian Katt Williams and is produced by Andre Mego, with additional production from 9th Wonder and Young Guru. “Trickin” is now available.
NME
Yaeji to release debut album ‘With a Hammer’ in April
Yaeji has announced she’ll release debut studio album ‘With a Hammer’ in April this year. The producer, singer and DJ shared the news in a letter to fans that also contained its artwork, photographed by Dasom Han – see that below. “Music is like alchemy, and us who interact with music are alchemists. We have the power to transmute feelings, experiences, and relationships,” she wrote.
thehypemagazine.com
De La Soul’s “The Magic Number” Now Available on Streaming Services Everywhere
DE LA SOUL RELEASES “THE MAGIC NUMBER,” OFF THEIR 1989 DEBUT ALBUM 3 FEET HIGH AND RISING, ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. A 7″ (which sold out in the US), cassingle, and digital download of the single are also available on wearedelasoul.com. De La Soul announces hit single...
The FADER
Sky Ferreira shares frustration with being unable to release new music
Sky Ferreira has offered an update on her plans for new music, expressing frustration that she hasn't been able to put anything out since last summer. Posting on Instagram Stories over the weekend, Ferreira said that unspecificed people have found her "difficult" to work with and that has delayed the release of her next single. She added that the hold-up is "not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy."
Paramore Shares New Single “C’est Comme Ca”
Paramore has shared a new punked-up dance anthem titled “C’est Comme Ca.” The single comes on the heels of “This Is Why” and “The News.”. Buoyant and sleek, “C’est Comme Ca” draws inspiration from some of the band’s earliest influences— namely The Rapture and Bloc Party—while nodding to the spoken word punk of Wet Leg and Dry Cleaning.
The FADER
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
thehypemagazine.com
Millyz Drops New Video Single “YOYO” (prod. by Rvssian)
According to the wire, Boston, Massachusetts rapper Millyz had an all-star year in 2022 with the release of his long-awaited album Blanco 5. Now he’s kicking off 2022 with his new video single “YOYO”, out today and it’s a cool introduction if you’re just meeting him. He’s also made appearances on highly respected programs like LA Leakers, The Come Up Show, and Fire In The Booth. This young lion is impeccable with the freestyles…I promise you we’ll be hearing about him soon nationally and long into the future.
Comments / 0