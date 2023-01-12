Rain or shine, Coachella 2023 is happening this year, and your chance to pre-order tickets to the biggest music festival in the world will soon be here. For those who purchased tickets for or attended Coachella in 2022, early access began on Jan. 11. However, if this is the first time you’ll be attending the event or you merely skipped the last, you can pre-order your Coachella 2023 tickets starting Jan. 13.

4 DAYS AGO