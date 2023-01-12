Read full article on original website
Reuben Vincent Releases New Single “Trickin” Featuring Domani
REUBEN VINCENT’S ROCNATION DEBUT PROJECT ‘LOVE IS WAR’ WILL BE RELEASED IN JANUARY. Jamla/Roc Nation Records announced the release of Reuben Vincent’s new single, “Trickin,” featuring Domani. “Trickin” includes an intro from comedian Katt Williams and is produced by Andre Mego, with additional production from 9th Wonder and Young Guru. “Trickin” is now available.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
De La Soul’s “The Magic Number” Now Available on Streaming Services Everywhere
DE LA SOUL RELEASES “THE MAGIC NUMBER,” OFF THEIR 1989 DEBUT ALBUM 3 FEET HIGH AND RISING, ON ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS. A 7″ (which sold out in the US), cassingle, and digital download of the single are also available on wearedelasoul.com. De La Soul announces hit single...
'Yellowstone' actor Dawn Olivieri says Taylor Sheridan didn't recognize her at the '1883' premiere and immediately offered her another role once he did
Dawn Olivieri revealed how it came to be that she appears in the Taylor Sheridan television universe — or "Taylorverse" — more than once.
Selena Gomez Always Knows Exactly How to Shut Down Online Body Shamers
All products featured on GRAZIA are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, GRAZIA may earn an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez knows there’s no pleasing everyone. Growing up in the spotlight, the Rare Beauty mogul has had to deal with more than her fair share of criticism and body shamers but she’s... The post Selena Gomez Always Knows Exactly How to Shut Down Online Body Shamers appeared first on Grazia USA.
‘The Last of Us’ Spoilers: Why Is Ellie So Important?
'The Last of Us' premiere on HBO reveals that Ellie is very important person. Here's why the Fireflies need her.
C.J. Harris, Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Dies at 31
C.J. Harris, a singer and musician who was a prominent contender on the 13th season of Fox’s “American Idol,” died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency and being rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala. He was 31. Harris’ death was confirmed by the Walker County Coroner’s Office. No further details regarding a cause of death are available at this time. Harris first auditioned for “American Idol” in 2010, later seeking out spots on other reality competition series like “The X-Factor” and “The Voice.” The singer found his foothold on Fox’s series in 2014, making a strong impression on...
White Crown feat DJ Eclipse – Casual x Dead Perry
Jerry Doby Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Hype Magazine Connect with Jerry on Twitter and Instagram at @jerrydoby_ M.A. and Ph.D. in Communication Member of the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture and the United States Press Agency. Partner at THM Media Group, Inc.
To Dine at This New NYC Omakase Speakeasy, You Have to Decode a Cipher First
Commodore Perry’s 1853 trip aboard the USS Susquehanna to Asia has been well documented. Few know about his companion Mr. Moto, however, a gourmand and art connoisseur who traveled with him. At least that’s the story the Office of Mr. Moto is selling (its namesake is a fictional character created by the team behind the restaurant). The new omakase speakeasy in New York has dreamt up a tale that brings a deeper element of storytelling to the experience. Mr. Moto’s life will guide your journey, just as the sushi chefs behind the counter will guide your meal. But first, to enter the...
Writer and Director Antoine Allen Takes Star Studded ‘Lola 2’ to ALLBLK
Three years following the release of “Lola,” Writer/Director Antoine Allen of Antoine Allen Films, has finalized the premiere date of April 1 for Lola 2, the second offering from his female-boxing franchise. This round, Allen’s release comes under a new video-on-demand streaming platform, ALLBLK; a Black-owned, subscription-based service.
A Promising Rap Star to Look Out For This Year – Rah Royce
Debuting at the tender age of 19, Rasjhid Tynell Jones Pivotte better known as Rah Royce quickly established himself as one of Brooklyn’s hottest music prospects. The rapper burst onto the scene in 2020 with his chart topping mixtape, “I Make It Look Easy”. Fans from all over the country gravitated towards his lyrical versatility and his diverse range of music. Rah displayed the unique ability to thrive regardless genre or tempo. An example of this are his two hit tracks, “Moving It” and “McQueen” which are a stark contrast of each other. “Moving It” is slow paced and soothing whereas the other hit track, “McQueen” is more fast paced and drill oriented. It is this kind of versatility that has forced more music fans to start noticing and appreciating Rah Royce’s craft.
Sleepy Hallow – Marie
Millyz Drops New Video Single “YOYO” (prod. by Rvssian)
According to the wire, Boston, Massachusetts rapper Millyz had an all-star year in 2022 with the release of his long-awaited album Blanco 5. Now he’s kicking off 2022 with his new video single “YOYO”, out today and it’s a cool introduction if you’re just meeting him. He’s also made appearances on highly respected programs like LA Leakers, The Come Up Show, and Fire In The Booth. This young lion is impeccable with the freestyles…I promise you we’ll be hearing about him soon nationally and long into the future.
