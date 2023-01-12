Read full article on original website
Ginny & Georgia Video: The Surprising Inspiration Behind Bridgerton-esque Musical's 'Marriage Is a Dungeon' Duet
Ginny & Georgia fans, has “Marriage Is a Dungeon” been stuck in your head, too, since Season 2’s release earlier this month? Well, you have a surprising source to thank for the catchy earworm. In the Netflix dramedy’s sophomore season, Ginny’s high school puts on a Bridgerton-meets-Into the Woods musical production titled Wellington. Ginny’s friend Bracia (played by Tameka Griffiths) snags the lead role, while her BFF Maxine (Sara Waisglass) is disappointed to be relegated to role of the ugly witch. But it all works out for the best, with the two teens stealing the show during their duet of “Marriage...
How "M3GAN" weaponizes music
I'm not a laugh out loud in a movie theater kind of person. Maybe it was the way I was socialized, maybe it was a Midwest upbringing, but unless something is uproariously, unexpectedly funny, I usually keep my laughs to myself in public. There was a moment while watching "M3GAN" when I — along with just about everyone in attendance in the crowded theater — laughed aloud, long and loud. It was when the killer robot doll sings.
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Exclusive Preview: Dance Town Family Wows The Judges With Dancing Extravaganza
Dance Town Family is about to take the competition up to a whole new level. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the dance group’s performance in the January 18 episode of AGT: All-Stars. They start out with a terrific dance line with their female dancers. The group ups the...
Reuben Vincent Releases New Single “Trickin” Featuring Domani
REUBEN VINCENT’S ROCNATION DEBUT PROJECT ‘LOVE IS WAR’ WILL BE RELEASED IN JANUARY. Jamla/Roc Nation Records announced the release of Reuben Vincent’s new single, “Trickin,” featuring Domani. “Trickin” includes an intro from comedian Katt Williams and is produced by Andre Mego, with additional production from 9th Wonder and Young Guru. “Trickin” is now available.
Writer and Director Antoine Allen Takes Star Studded ‘Lola 2’ to ALLBLK
Three years following the release of “Lola,” Writer/Director Antoine Allen of Antoine Allen Films, has finalized the premiere date of April 1 for Lola 2, the second offering from his female-boxing franchise. This round, Allen’s release comes under a new video-on-demand streaming platform, ALLBLK; a Black-owned, subscription-based service.
White Crown feat DJ Eclipse – Casual x Dead Perry
A Promising Rap Star to Look Out For This Year – Rah Royce
Debuting at the tender age of 19, Rasjhid Tynell Jones Pivotte better known as Rah Royce quickly established himself as one of Brooklyn’s hottest music prospects. The rapper burst onto the scene in 2020 with his chart topping mixtape, “I Make It Look Easy”. Fans from all over the country gravitated towards his lyrical versatility and his diverse range of music. Rah displayed the unique ability to thrive regardless genre or tempo. An example of this are his two hit tracks, “Moving It” and “McQueen” which are a stark contrast of each other. “Moving It” is slow paced and soothing whereas the other hit track, “McQueen” is more fast paced and drill oriented. It is this kind of versatility that has forced more music fans to start noticing and appreciating Rah Royce’s craft.
Millyz Drops New Video Single “YOYO” (prod. by Rvssian)
According to the wire, Boston, Massachusetts rapper Millyz had an all-star year in 2022 with the release of his long-awaited album Blanco 5. Now he’s kicking off 2022 with his new video single “YOYO”, out today and it’s a cool introduction if you’re just meeting him. He’s also made appearances on highly respected programs like LA Leakers, The Come Up Show, and Fire In The Booth. This young lion is impeccable with the freestyles…I promise you we’ll be hearing about him soon nationally and long into the future.
