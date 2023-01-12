Debuting at the tender age of 19, Rasjhid Tynell Jones Pivotte better known as Rah Royce quickly established himself as one of Brooklyn’s hottest music prospects. The rapper burst onto the scene in 2020 with his chart topping mixtape, “I Make It Look Easy”. Fans from all over the country gravitated towards his lyrical versatility and his diverse range of music. Rah displayed the unique ability to thrive regardless genre or tempo. An example of this are his two hit tracks, “Moving It” and “McQueen” which are a stark contrast of each other. “Moving It” is slow paced and soothing whereas the other hit track, “McQueen” is more fast paced and drill oriented. It is this kind of versatility that has forced more music fans to start noticing and appreciating Rah Royce’s craft.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO