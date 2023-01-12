ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD releases sketch of man accused of leaving 12-year-old with graze wound to neck on New Year's Day

The Houston Police Department has released a sketch of a man they said is wanted in the shooting of a young girl on New Year's Day.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a slim build and a thin mustache.

ORGINAL REPORT: Houston 12-year-old injured by celebratory gunfire on New Year's

According to HPD Detective Cole with Major Assaults and Family Violence Division, patrol officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on 6405 West Bellfort Ave. at about 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, witnesses notified officers that they heard gunshots and noticed the young victim suffering from a graze wound to her neck.

Another witness told police that they noticed the suspect discharging a firearm in the apartment courtyard, HPD said. The person said they confronted the man and wrestled the gun away before he fled the scene.

RELATED: 'It sounded like a war zone': Man says stray bullet from celebratory gunfire hit his Stafford house

The 12-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital and was treated for her injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

