Schmidt Associates names Giles as business development representative
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The leadership of Indianapolis-based Schmidt Associates, a regional architecture, engineering, and interior design firm, is pleased to announce that Kathryn Giles, MBA, has been named business development representative for the firm’s Louisville office. With a Bachelor of Science in Statistics from Eastern Kentucky University and...
MCM moving Louisville offices to PNC Tower in spring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MCM CPAs & Advisors LLP, Kentucky’s largest accounting and advisory firm, will relocate its primary Louisville office location to PNC Tower, 101 South 5th Street, in May 2023. In seeking their future space, the firm considered a number of options including the Central Business District, Nulu, River Road and East Louisville before ultimately deciding to lease approximately 35,000 square feet within PNC Tower.
EKU VP for University Development and Alumni Engagement announces retirement
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Vice President for Development and Alumni Engagement Betina Gardner announced her plans to retire after a 28-year career at EKU. “Throughout her career, Betina continually filled crucial roles across the university where her unique skill set and deep love for our Eastern...
