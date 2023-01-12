Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
KTBS
Bridging the Gaps sponsors festive MLK Day parade in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana’s seventh annual MLK Day parade kicked off on Monday morning, celebrating the beloved Martin Luther King and organized and sponsored by Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas with 40 parade entrants and food trucks. CEO of Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas, Johnny Riley, was available...
KTBS
MLK Jr. Day celebrations return to Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana community gathered Saturday morning to remember, reflect and reconnect in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King's memory. The 29th annual MLK Prayer Breakfast was the kick off to several events planned throughout the weekend. Organizers say this is the first time they've come together for...
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
easttexasradio.com
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
ktoy1047.com
Public Notice from the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization
Location – Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) – 4808 Elizabeth Street, Texarkana, TX. · FY 2022-2023 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) Amendment #5. The addition of Task 5.2 is for the development of a Safety Plan for the Texarkana MPO Region. This task will be performed with TxDOT funds in the amount of $50,000. The UPWP specifies the planning priorities, activities, and tasks which the MPO will address during the two-year period.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia man perishes in house fire on Emerson Street
Mark Anthony Easter, 54, died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a fire at his home. Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed said Easter was found dead in the kitchen area of the house after the fire was extinguished. The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. and an initial call...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
CPSO catches burglar with money taped to his stomach
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
KTBS
Caddo deputies catch burglar with money bag duct taped to his stomach
hopeprescott.com
Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2
The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
KTBS
Caddo Parish celebrates Martin Luther King Day of Service
CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish MLK Day of Service Planning Committee hosted an inaugural, multi-day event on Sunday, January 15th and Monday, January 16th. Monday's event was a day of visual arts, music, and performances by students of Caddo Parish Public Schools. This event showcased and celebrated the talent of students in Caddo Parish. Organizers said this allows local youth to gain experience in artistic expression, self-assurance and improve communication skills.
KTBS
Caddo deputies catch burglar in progress
txktoday.com
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
KSLA
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade held in Texarkana
Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “We ought...
roadrunner.travel
Texas: The Mysteries of Caddo Lake
Caddo Lake sits on the border between Texas and Louisiana, a maze of tight waterways, cypress trees, and abundant wildlife. It’s often called the only natural lake in Texas, but as with all Texas tales, that may or may not be accurate. Regardless, it’s a perfect spot for a weekend adventure. For full effect, pack your camping gear and turn your tires toward Karnack, TX, and make Caddo Lake State Park your base of operations.
KTBS
Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program
TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
