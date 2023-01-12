Construction Officially Begins on Pacific Wharf Reimagining to San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Rob Kaz Art Features New Disney Parks Pieces at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
There’s something for everyone at Rob Kaz Art during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The booth, located near the Canada Pavilion, is home to new works featuring the worlds of the Disney Parks, Star Wars, Marvel, and more!. Rob Kaz Art. “Clan of Two” (bottom left...
WDW News Today
Send a Message from Somewhere Beyond with The Haunted Mansion Stationery Set, NEW at Walt Disney World
Send a message from regions beyond with the Haunted Mansion stationery set, now available at Walt Disney World!. The kit includes twelve postcards with four designs in the set, a 50-page notepad, 50 envelopes, a set of four pencils, two pens, two sheets of faux wax seals, and an address label sticker roll. That is quite a bit for $24.99.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today
Full Menus (and New Souvenir Items) Revealed for Disney 100 Years of Wonder at Disneyland Resort
This year marks 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, and to celebrate this momentous occasion, Disneyland Resort is serving up many new dishes, sips, and novelties throughout the year. All across Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park you can take part in the historic milestone by eating your...
WDW News Today
Chairs Cleaned & Reupholstered at The Plaza Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom
To say that some of the areas around Walt Disney World need to be updated or cleaned is an understatement, particularly judging by the string of cleanliness issues we noticed at the end of last year. Now after a recent carpet replacement in Uptown Jewelers, it seems the next location to get some love on Main Street, U.S.A. is The Plaza Restaurant!
WDW News Today
Build Your Own ‘The Happy Ride with Baymax’ with This NEW Toy
Wo years after The Happy Ride with Baymax first spun into our hearts at Tokyo Disneyland, the look of the wacky spinner can come home with you through this new toy coming January 26!. The Happy Ride with Baymax Toy – ¥3600 ($28.03) The new toy comes with...
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Toontown Sign Returns with New Look Ahead of Land Reopening at Disneyland
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is closed while it receives a major reimagining. The old Mickey’s Toontown sign was removed some months ago, but has now returned with a new look:. The sign was revealed on the Disney Parks TikTok account. The last time we saw the sign installed,...
WDW News Today
Maharajah Jungle Trek Undergoes Refurbishment in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Ahead of its 25th anniversary in April, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is getting some love and care, including pressure washing at Maharajah Jungle Trek. The roof over the entrance sign looks dirty, though that may also just be the worn look of the area. We could see workers actively pressue...
WDW News Today
100 Years of Wonder Takes Over World of Disney at Disney Springs As 50th Anniversary Fades Away
World of Disney in Disney Springs has been decorated for 100 Years of Wonder, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The decorated section is in the west room. A giant 100 is projected on the floor and on the back wall. Purple backgrounds with silvery sparkles have...
WDW News Today
Missing Splash Mountain Sign Returns Days Before Attraction’s Permanent Closure at Magic Kingdom
With just a few days before Splash Mountain will close forever at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, a small piece of the attraction’s history has been restored. If you have ever been on Splash Mountain since 1992, you would have walked past a carved piece of Disney signage featuring the protagonist Br’er Rabbit noting that “You May Get Wet”. The sign had remained untouched for decades until a few days ago when it went missing. Rumors swirled that a guest stole the sign off the wall, but it seems that whatever happened to the sign, it is now back to its rightful owner! Perhaps it was the devious duo Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear…
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Daily Housekeeping Returning to All Deluxe Resort Hotels at Walt Disney World
Since the Walt Disney World Resort hotels started reopening to Guests after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, housekeeping service had to be periodically adjusted due to labor shortage and other issues. As Walt Disney World continues to adapt to meet the needs of Guests, the decision has been...
WDW News Today
NEW Resistance X-Wing Notebook Lands in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Take note of the fight against the First Order with this handy new Resistance X-wing notebook, now available at Resistance Supply in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The front of the book has a shiny, giving it a metallic appearance. It also shows a console and tactical readout, reminiscent of the console of an X-wing fighter.
WDW News Today
Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Character Experiences Returning Soon to Magic Kingdom
Two of the last remaining COVID-shuttered character experiences at the Magic Kingdom will be returning soon. Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom have been closed (at least in their original capacities) since March 2020 when the entire Walt Disney World Resort was shuttered due to the pandemic. Now, nearly 3 years later, both offerings are supposedly close to returning.
WDW News Today
NEW The Haunted Mansion and Mickey Mouse Carousel Horse Pullback Toys Roll into Walt Disney World
Two new pullback toys at Walt Disney World celebrate the grim, grinning ghosts of The Haunted Mansion and the spinning ponies of Prince Charming Regal Carrousel. The Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy Pullback Toy – $9.99. This pullback toys feature the hitchhiking ghosts, Phineas, Ezra, and Gus, taking a ride...
WDW News Today
Docking Bay 7, Disneyland Paris 30th Food Director Jean-Marie Clement Moving to Tokyo Disney Resort
Jean-Marie Clement, Director of Food Product & Purchasing at Disneyland Paris, has left the French resort to move on to Tokyo Disney Resort, according to reports. After over 2 fantastic years at Disneyland Paris, I have just accepted a new position at Tokyo Disney Resort. Even if it is very...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Florida Officially Moves Tribute Store For Mardi Gras 2023
If you are looking to visit Universal Orlando Resort this Mardi Gras season, things may look a little different than you may have remembered — including the location of the Tribute Store. The Tribute Store has become an iconic Universal staple, constantly revolving its theme to the season or...
WDW News Today
Universal Teases Cursed Coconut Club Overlay for Mardi Gras 2023
It looks like Universal Orlando Resort is about to get a new overlay for one of the most popular bars on property. If you frequent Universal CityWalk, you have likely walked past the Red Coconut Club, one of the popular bar and eateries for guests. Ever since Halloween Horror Nights in 2022, we have started to see overlays occur at the Red Coconut Club, making the bar feel like an all-new experience that guests can enjoy. In 2022 we saw an all-new window set up at Universal Studios Florida by the Horror Make-Up Show, hinting at the first-ever overlay of the Dead Coconut Club. Then, one window in the New York section of the park had an Easter egg hinting at the layover of the Green & Red Coconut Club for the holiday season.
WDW News Today
The Art of David E. Doss Brings Walt Disney World-Inspired Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
One of the returning booths to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is The Art of David E. Doss, whose work can be found at The American Adventure. There’s a booth with a sign for Doss, but a festival market booth is also dedicated to his works.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Disney Announces Tron Opening Date, Free Resort Parking, Park Reservation Changes and More!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 15th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Disney announced a slew of changes this week, based on feedback from the guests! And Tron finally has an official opening date!. We’re back with more news and discussing the...
WDW News Today
NEW Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie Now Available
Walt Disney World celebrated it’s 20th anniversary back in 1991, but guests visiting Magic Kingdom in 2023 can stop by Main Street Cinema to grab one of these 20th anniversary hoodies!. Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie — $64.99. This gray hoodie features the classic Walt Disney World...
Comments / 0