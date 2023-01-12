Construction Officially Begins on Pacific Wharf Reimagining to San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure

It looks like Universal Orlando Resort is about to get a new overlay for one of the most popular bars on property. If you frequent Universal CityWalk, you have likely walked past the Red Coconut Club, one of the popular bar and eateries for guests. Ever since Halloween Horror Nights in 2022, we have started to see overlays occur at the Red Coconut Club, making the bar feel like an all-new experience that guests can enjoy. In 2022 we saw an all-new window set up at Universal Studios Florida by the Horror Make-Up Show, hinting at the first-ever overlay of the Dead Coconut Club. Then, one window in the New York section of the park had an Easter egg hinting at the layover of the Green & Red Coconut Club for the holiday season.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO