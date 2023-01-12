ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU football offers 2025 ATH Desmond Straughton of Roseville, Mich.

By Robert Bondy
 5 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an in-state athlete prospect in the 2025 class.

Desmond Straughton of Roseville, Mich. announced on Thursday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. He plays for Roseville High and is listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds.

Straughton is yet to be ranked on 247Sports, but has already picked up interest from numerous big-time schools. He holds scholarship offers from 10 programs, including Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, according to 247Sports.

