PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warning from police after four elderly people fell victim to the "Uber Grandparent Scam," and lost more than $98,000. Police said the victims all received calls from a woman who identified herself as a grandchild. The woman said she was in a car crash and needed money. The woman had her fake attorney call the victims with instructions to gather a large amount of cash to be picked up by an Uber driver. The drivers ferried $98,400 in cash to the suspects who were outside Port St. Lucie.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO