Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Phoenix, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following closures on the US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 101 Freeway this weekend for pavement rehabilitation.

Freeway Closures | January 13-16

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) between Loop 101 and Mesa Drive will be CLOSED from 9 PM Friday, January 13 to 5 AM Monday, January 16

Loop 101 ramps to the US 60 will also be CLOSED for both east and westbound traffic from 9 PM Friday, January 13 to 5 AM Monday, January 16

Detour Routes

Drivers can consider utilizing surface streets such as Southern Avenue or Broadway Road to connect with their destinations to the north of US 60 and Baseline or Guadalupe roads south of US 60. Alternate freeway routes include the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

Upcoming Closures/Restrictions

Nightly lane restrictions along westbound US 60 between Greenfield and Gilbert roads will be in place from 8 PM to 5 AM beginning Wednesday, January 18, through the morning of Friday, January 20.

Eastbound US 60 between Mesa Drive and Gilbert Road will be closed from 9 PM Friday, January 20, to 5 AM Monday, January 23.

The improvement work along 14 miles of US 60 will occur over several months and will require numerous closures. We will continue to provide updates as the work progresses. ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov.