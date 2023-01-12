Ahead of this year’s Grammys celebration, a collection of music memorabilia from the industry’s best and brightest stars is headed to auction. Plus, the proceeds are going to a good cause. The sale, set to take place on the morning of February 5, will be held live and online at Julien’s Auctions. Included in the lot will be a Taylor Swift–signed guitar, a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John and a Gibson Les Paul autographed by all the members of Fleetwood Mac. In addition, rare items from Bob Dylan, Cher, Eminem and more will also be up for grabs....

24 MINUTES AGO