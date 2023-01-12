ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
TVLine

NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Marilu Henner as Kilbride's Ex-Wife — See First Photos

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ gruff Admiral Kilbride has an ex-wife who is… unforgettable, played as she will be by Marilu Henner. TVLine has learned exclusively that Henner will guest-star in the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the high-octane CBS drama as Elizabeth, ex-wife of Gerald McRaney’s Kilbride. In said episode, Elizabeth visits her onetime husband to ask him to think about reconnecting with their son, from whom Hollace is known to be estranged. Henner’s TV credits include, of course, Taxi (for which she earned five career Emmy nominations), Evening Shade, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (where she played mom to Cameron Candace Bure’s...
Robb Report

From Taylor Swift to Bob Dylan, a Collection of Music Icons Are Auctioning off Memorabilia for a Good Cause

Ahead of this year’s Grammys celebration, a collection of music memorabilia from the industry’s best and brightest stars is headed to auction. Plus, the proceeds are going to a good cause.   The sale, set to take place on the morning of February 5, will be held live and online at Julien’s Auctions. Included in the lot will be a Taylor Swift–signed guitar, a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John and a Gibson Les Paul autographed by all the members of Fleetwood Mac. In addition, rare items from Bob Dylan, Cher, Eminem and more will also be up for grabs....

