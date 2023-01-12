ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in North Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were shot near 26th Avenue North and Mason Drive on Monday evening, according to Metro Nashville Police Department. Metro Police were called to the scene around 8 p.m. One man died as a result of the shooting. The other victim had life-threatening injuries and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville stalking suspect arrested

Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, …. Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, misuse of funds by school district. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested in connection with multiple carjackings in Clarksville

Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon. Man arrested in connection with multiple carjackings …. Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in Madison

Metro Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison. Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in …. Metro Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools closed due …. All schools in the Clarksville- Montgomery...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

MPD to take action against officers involved in man's death

MPD released a statement on Sunday regarding its internal investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. MPD to take action against officers involved in man’s …. MPD released a statement on Sunday regarding its internal investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Clarksville stalking suspect arrested. Clarksville...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN death row inmate dies of ‘apparent natural causes’

A convicted killer has died after spending more than two and a half decades on death row. TN death row inmate dies of ‘apparent natural causes’. A convicted killer has died after spending more than two and a half decades on death row. Suspect charged with stealing from home...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville

After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence. Pastor calls for “cease fire” in North Nashville. After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN missionary in Ukraine describes attacks

Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, …. Cheatham County audit finds ‘fraudulent’ fuel charges, misuse of funds by school district. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody

Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested. TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken …. Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges...
NASHVILLE, TN

