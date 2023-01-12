Read full article on original website
1 killed, 1 injured following shooting in North Nashville
At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.
WSMV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in North Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were shot near 26th Avenue North and Mason Drive on Monday evening, according to Metro Nashville Police Department. Metro Police were called to the scene around 8 p.m. One man died as a result of the shooting. The other victim had life-threatening injuries and...
WKRN
Clarksville stalking suspect arrested
Clarksville stalking suspect arrested
WKRN
Man arrested in connection with multiple carjackings in Clarksville
Man arrested in connection with multiple carjackings in Clarksville

Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon.
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to help
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Metro Nashville Police officers have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in a deadly, New Year's Eve shooting. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Charles Court in Nashville.
WKRN
These three TN cities are among those with the worst life expectancy, report finds
These three TN cities are among those with the worst life expectancy, report finds

Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds.
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. Meanwhile, 2023 is off to a very similar start.
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
WSMV
Video shows moments leading up to fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments before a man was hit and killed while walking along East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison on Saturday night. Metro Police said a car was speeding down the road and struck and killed a man trying to cross the road to a store.
WKRN
Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in Madison
Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in Madison

Metro Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison.
WKRN
MPD to take action against officers involved in man's death
MPD to take action against officers involved in man's death

MPD released a statement on Sunday regarding its internal investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
WKRN
TN death row inmate dies of ‘apparent natural causes’
TN death row inmate dies of 'apparent natural causes'

A convicted killer has died after spending more than two and a half decades on death row.
fox17.com
Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
WKRN
Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville
Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville

After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence.
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
TBI, Metro Police cancel Silver Alert for missing Nashville man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Metro Police Department have canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for a missing 70-year-old man.
Old Hickory Boulevard Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing active leads in Wednesday evening’s fatal shooting in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. Timothy Fetter, 48, was discovered outside of his red Pontiac GTO with multiple gunshot wounds after someone in a light-colored sedan fired several rounds at him. The suspect...
WSMV
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue man was driving drunk when he let his 5-year-old son take over the wheel and crash their car into a neighbor’s yard, according to a court affidavit. Police said a witness told officers he watched the car hit a mailbox in the 8000...
WKRN
TN missionary in Ukraine describes attacks
TN missionary in Ukraine describes attacks
WKRN
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody

Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.
