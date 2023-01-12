ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

WKRN

Company responds after deadly crash into building

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville stalking suspect arrested

CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

MPD to take action against officers involved in man's death

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber

PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
PETERSBURG, TN
WKRN

Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in Madison

NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dove release for man hit, killed by car

NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN

