FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural EventsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WKRN
Company responds after deadly crash into building
Company responds after deadly crash into building
1 killed, 1 injured following shooting in North Nashville
At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.
WKRN
Clarksville stalking suspect arrested
Clarksville stalking suspect arrested
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
Man arrested in connection with multiple carjackings in Clarksville
Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon.
WSMV
Video shows moments leading up to fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments before a man was hit and killed while walking along East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison on Saturday night. Metro Police said a car was speeding down the road and struck and killed a man trying to cross the road to a store.
I-24 closed after 'unsubstantiated' bomb threat in Rutherford County
Traffic was stopped in both directions on I-24 Sunday evening after a bomb threat on the interstate in Rutherford County.
WSMV
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue man was driving drunk when he let his 5-year-old son take over the wheel and crash their car into a neighbor’s yard, according to a court affidavit. Police said a witness told officers he watched the car hit a mailbox in the 8000...
WKRN
MPD to take action against officers involved in man's death
MPD to take action against officers involved in man's death

MPD released a statement on Sunday regarding its internal investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
Police search for hit-and-run suspect in deadly crash in Madison
Metro Nashville Police are seeking help in locating a driver in a deadly hit-and-run collision on East Old Hickory Boulevard Saturday night.
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. Meanwhile, 2023 is off to a very similar start.
WSMV
Marshall Co. authorities searching for Dollar General robber
PETERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Dollar General Store in Petersburg on Sunday morning. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was wearing tan coveralls with a black hoodie and black mask when he robbed the store at 11:15 a.m. The suspect was last seen running toward Church Street in Petersburg.
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
WKRN
Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in Madison
Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in Madison

Metro Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison.
fox17.com
Man killed in South Nashville shooting identified
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One person is dead in South Nashville following a shooting. Metro Nashville police responded to the 900 block of Cannon Street in the Napier-Sudekum area at 10:45 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. They found a man outside an apartment with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim...
WKRN
Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road
An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell …. An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro...
WSMV
Dove release for man hit, killed by car
Dove release for man hit, killed by car

Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a Madison neighborhood on Sunday morning. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night.
WKRN
These three TN cities are among those with the worst life expectancy, report finds
Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds. These three TN cities are among those with the worst …. Where you live has a big impact on how long you live, a recent analysis of major U.S. metro areas finds.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.
