Read full article on original website
Related
Amid Berhalter mess, U.S. Soccer deliberates over the USMNT's coaching future
PHILADELPHIA — On the 13th day of U.S. men's national team limbo, with Gregg Berhalter out of contract and under investigation, and with the USMNT's coaching future as murky as could be, J.T. Batson stepped on stage. Gossip swirled all around him at the United Soccer Coaches Convention last...
Citrus County Chronicle
It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium. The stage is set Thursday for Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo when Messi's Paris Saint-Germain takes on a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match.
Citrus County Chronicle
Andy Murray tops Berrettini in 5-set epic at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 epic hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round.
Comments / 0