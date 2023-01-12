Read full article on original website
It's Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium. The stage is set Thursday for Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo when Messi's Paris Saint-Germain takes on a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match.
Amid Berhalter mess, U.S. Soccer deliberates over the USMNT's coaching future
PHILADELPHIA — On the 13th day of U.S. men's national team limbo, with Gregg Berhalter out of contract and under investigation, and with the USMNT's coaching future as murky as could be, J.T. Batson stepped on stage. Gossip swirled all around him at the United Soccer Coaches Convention last...
Australian Open lookahead: Gauff vs. Raducanu in 2nd round
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu will go head-to-head in the second round of the Australian Open. The seventh-seeded Gauff is the 18-year-old American who reached the final of the French Open last year. She also won the title in Auckland earlier this month. Raducanu has been battling a left ankle injury. The 20-year-old British player has not gone past the second round in any Grand Slam event since she won the U.S. Open in 2021. Rafael Nadal, the defending men's champion, plays Mackenzie McDonald. The top-seeded woman, Iga Swiatek, continues her title bid with a match against Camila Osorio.
Andy Murray tops Berrettini in 5-set epic at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 epic hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round.
Jim Ratcliffe's firm INEOS to bid for Manchester United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United. The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS is ready to make an offer to United owners the Glazer family, who outlined their willingness to sell the Premier League club in November.
Tennis player denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has denied allegations that she obtained a false COVID-19 vaccine certificate to allow her to travel. A doctor is under investigation in Italy for supplying false certificates and fake vaccines and Giorgi’s name was revealed in a long list of people implicated by an Italian newspaper.
Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during matches at...
