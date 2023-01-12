MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu will go head-to-head in the second round of the Australian Open. The seventh-seeded Gauff is the 18-year-old American who reached the final of the French Open last year. She also won the title in Auckland earlier this month. Raducanu has been battling a left ankle injury. The 20-year-old British player has not gone past the second round in any Grand Slam event since she won the U.S. Open in 2021. Rafael Nadal, the defending men's champion, plays Mackenzie McDonald. The top-seeded woman, Iga Swiatek, continues her title bid with a match against Camila Osorio.

14 HOURS AGO