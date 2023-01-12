Read full article on original website
Davison County Commission to set date and time for land lease auction
The Davison County Commission meets at 9 AM at the North Offices Building on North Main Street in Mitchell. Today’s agenda includes setting the date and time for a land lease auction, approval of James Valley, Minnehaha County, and food service contracts, and the approval plats as recommended by Planning and Zoning. The complete agenda can be found here: Commission Agenda and Minutes (davisoncounty.org)
Onida man identified as fatality in I-90 crash near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – An Onida, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash east of Alexandria. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
Mitchell City Council to meet Tuesday night due to MLK holiday
The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. Items on the consent agenda include the Mitchell Area Development Corporation Quarterly Report, a change order to Mueller Lumber for the Rec Center Pool Project, a bid opening date for the Cadwell Park Crow’s Nest and Shade Structure Project, and a request to apply for a Homeland Security Grant to host a National Tactical Officers Association basic negotiations class. This evening’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public, is streamed online, and is televised locally. The complete agenda can be found here: January 17, 2023 City Council Meeting • City of Mitchell – Agendas & Minutes • CivicClerk.
James Koedam, 77, Corsica
Corsica – James Koedam, 77, died Saturday, January 14 at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston. Funeral service will be Wednesday, January 18 at 10:30 am at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Corsica. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 17 from 6 to 8 pm with an 8:00 pm prayer service at the Netherlands Reformed School Gym in Corsica. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Armour.
Velma Marie “Blondie” Wagner, 90, Alexandria
Velma died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD with burial at St. Mary of Mercy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM.
Alice Boesen, 86, Mitchell
Alice passed away Monday, January 9th at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. A visitation will be from 4-6 PM on Tuesday, January 17 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 11 AM Wednesday in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Salem.
DWU women pull away from Mount Marty
Mitchell, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball squad grabbed the 73-41 win over Mount Marty University. Jada Campbell recorded her 1,000 point at DWU in the second quarter of the game and finished with 11 points and 6 rebounds. Matti Reiner had a double-double and Isabel Ihnen led with her 17 points. DWU improves to 12-5 (6-5 GPAC) while the Lancers fall to 5-14 (2-11 GPAC).
