The Mitchell City Council meets at 6 PM on Tuesday at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. Items on the consent agenda include the Mitchell Area Development Corporation Quarterly Report, a change order to Mueller Lumber for the Rec Center Pool Project, a bid opening date for the Cadwell Park Crow’s Nest and Shade Structure Project, and a request to apply for a Homeland Security Grant to host a National Tactical Officers Association basic negotiations class. This evening’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public, is streamed online, and is televised locally. The complete agenda can be found here: January 17, 2023 City Council Meeting • City of Mitchell – Agendas & Minutes • CivicClerk.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO