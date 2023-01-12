Read full article on original website
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
SFGate
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge
COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man already facing a charge of misleading investigators in the search for his missing wife has now been charged with murder in her disappearance, a top prosecutor said Tuesday. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a video statement that Brian Walshe, 47,...
SFGate
Students Can Carry Guns at the University of Texas — But They Can’t Use TikTok
“You are no longer able to access TikTok on any device if you are connected to the university via its wired or WIFI networks.”. So reads a notice that appears on the devices of students at the University of Texas at Austin after the school announced it would be blocking the use of the social media app on university WiFi and servers. The decision was prompted by an order from Governor Greg Abbott banning the use of the app on state-owned devices on grounds of security concerns. Students can still, however, carry a gun on campus.
SFGate
Texas' Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised safer classrooms Tuesday without mentioning the Uvalde school shooting as he began a record-tying third term in office that puts the Republican in line to remain a rising national figure. His inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol did not include...
SFGate
Georgia Film Credit Grows to Record $1.3 Billion
The Georgia film and TV tax credit grew to a record $1.3 billion last year, as the state continues to be the nationwide leader in filming incentives. The state’s tax credit is not capped, which means that all eligible productions qualify for a 30% break on their in-state costs. The next largest incentive programs are in New York and California, where they are capped at $420 million per year.
