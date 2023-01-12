“You are no longer able to access TikTok on any device if you are connected to the university via its wired or WIFI networks.”. So reads a notice that appears on the devices of students at the University of Texas at Austin after the school announced it would be blocking the use of the social media app on university WiFi and servers. The decision was prompted by an order from Governor Greg Abbott banning the use of the app on state-owned devices on grounds of security concerns. Students can still, however, carry a gun on campus.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO