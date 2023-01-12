Read full article on original website
IGN
Daily Deals: Huge Square Enix Sale, Nintendo eShop Gift Cards, and More
Today save on a great selection of Nintendo Switch digital game codes, get a bunch of 2022 Square Enix releases on sale, or grab deals on the gargantuan LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, the highly rated Wingspan board game, the Nintendo Switch console with a Dell gift card, and more.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Retail Box Leaked in China Showcasing Starfield; Sparks Speculation About the Release of the Bethesda Title
It's 2023, which means Starfield is right around the corner. After several delays and waiting, Xbox has confirmed that the long-awaited space RPG title will make its way this year. However, we have yet to hear any details about the title's release date. It seemed like the game will be...
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
IGN
Black Myth: WuKong Launches Summer 2024
Developer Game Science has announced that its Chinese folklore RPG Black Myth: WuKong will be released during summer 2024 in a wild new trailer. The bizarre two-minute short film (below) shows a young rabbit trying to install the game on an out of date PC before it finally falls apart and they're forced to buy another.
IGN
Daily Deals: 98" TCL 4K QLED TV Under $5K, Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells $299.99, and More
If you're still watching football games on a tiny screen, don't you think it's time for an upgrade? Well, in my opinion, there's no such thing as going too big, and Amazon is offering 40% off a massive 98" TV. If the price is out of your budget, there's an excellent 4K projector for just $1500, which is $1000 off the MSRP. In other deal news, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are only $299.99, 2TB PS5 SSDs start at only $162, and more.
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer
In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Details
It seems that Season 16 of Apex Legends might not only be just around the corner, but that this newest season will haul in massive changes to the game as we know it. While official updates on Season 16 have been sparse to say the least, fans and dataminers have been hard at work deciphering clues as to what we can expect in Apex Legends Season 16.
IGN
Anno 1800 - Official Console Reveal Trailer
Anno 1800 is a strategy game that gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially, or militarily. Coupling the game's massive success on PC, it's arriving to current-gen consoles in 2023. Anno 1800 is releasing on March 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
Callisto Protocol Outsold in Debut Month in US by Mario Kart After Reportedly Missing Sales Targets
The NPD Group has released its analysis of US game sales for the month of December and for the full year 2022, and while the full-year results aren't shocking, December specifically has some interesting tidbits in the game sales charts that shed a bit of light on how well two supposedly "underperforming" games have done lately: Callisto Protocol, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
IGN
Leaked Suicide Squad Screen Appears to Reveal Live Service Game With a Battle Pass
It seems Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League could feature live service elements including a store and a battle pass. This information comes from a leaked screenshot of the game four months ahead of its release. VGC reports that the leaked image originated on 4chan, and the outlet...
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Kersjes Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent to meet Kersjes, a hunter-for-hire feared in the underworld, but beloved by children. Check it out to learn more about the character.
IGN
Apple Announces New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Featuring M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max Processors
Apple has unveiled new model refreshes for the Mac Mini and MacBook Pros, all of which feature the latest silicon from the iPhone maker. In a series of new press releases, Apple confirmed its updating the Mac Mini and the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Instead of using the M2 system on a chip introduced last year at WWDC and featured in the 13-inch MacBook, the latest MacBook Air, and current iPad Pro models, these new devices announced today are configured to include either the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors.
IGN
Dead Island 2 - Official 'Meet the Slayers: Jacob' Trailer
Meet Jacob, one of the slayers available in Dead Island 2. Check out the trailer to learn about the character, including where they're from, innate skills, and more. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
IGN
Smite x Magic: The Gathering - Official Crossover Event Trailer
The Smite x Magic: The Gathering crossover event will be available in January 2023. Check out the latest Smite trailer for the reveal. The Gods have faced many threats across the Battleground, but nothing can prepare them to face the dangers of the Multiverse. Fight back against Nicol Bolas as some of the most iconic characters in Magic: The Gathering in this crossover.
IGN
Sneaking Out
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for the Sneaking Out Story Mission. During this mission, you will infiltrate one of Hydra's headquarters to try and save Wanda. Before The Mission. When you wake up, get out of your room. If you check the Mirror Table,...
IGN
Tails: The Backbone Preludes - Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is a narrative adventure set in the post-noir dystopian vision of Vancouver brought to life in Backbone, this prequel introduces a new series of intertwined stories surrounding four anthropomorphic animals. Tails will feature a wealth of new gameplay elements, interactions, puzzles, and choices that will ripple throughout the narrative. Tails: The Backbone Preludes will launch on February 2 for PC.
IGN
LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details
The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Fire Emblem For All Trailer
Get a deep dive into Fire Emblem Engage, including a look at the characters, classes, gameplay mechanics, and a breakdown of unit types and their strengths and weaknesses. The trailer also showcases features available for players new to the Fire Emblem series, like the battle forecast and more, as well as highlights leveling up units, skirmishes, and changing classes.
