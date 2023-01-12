ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJCL

New Year, New Season: Girl Scout cookies return for the 2023 season

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you are a cookie lover, you probably have been anticipating the yearly release of Girl Scout cookies. One Savannah Girl Scout is using the experience for more than selling cookies. "I'm learning how to advertise, sell, and talk to customers," stated Jirnae Berksteiner, a cadet...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Outside Brands collecting coats for those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. — You now have an opportunity to keep Savannah's and Hilton Head Island homeless populations a little warmer this winter. Outside Savannah as well as Outside Hilton Head kicked off its annual coat drive Monday. The "Recycle Your Jacket" initiative is asking for customers to donate...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Spring-like weather throughout the workweek

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a dry day with milder afternoon temperatures than the last several days. Highs are going to be well above the 61˚ average with most areas in the lower-70s and mid-60s at the beach. There will be lots of sunshine for most of the day, but the clouds could thicken up late this afternoon. It will be dry today, but there could be a spotty shower late tonight north of I-16.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Milder today and spring-like temperatures for much of the week

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High-pressure system will control the weather today. So, there will be lots of sunshine this morning with some clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder this afternoon. Highs are going to be close to average in the lower-60s for most areas and upper-50s at the beach.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade makes a strong comeback

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade makes a strong comeback. The parade returns to Savannah with almost 300 participants in the lineup. Parade participant Timeka Armstrong said she's pumped about its return. "It's been awesome," Armstrong said. "I'm glad to see a lot of alma...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Chatham County Police: Standing water on the Bull River Bridge freezes, leads to 2 wrecks

The Bull River Bridge had to be temporarily closed down Sunday morning after standing water on the bridge froze and led to two car crashes. On-duty officers with the Chatham County Police Department partnered with Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Boulevard to secure twelve bags of salt. They picked up the salt, delivered it to the bridge and spread it onto the affected area, making it once again safe for travel.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

