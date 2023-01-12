Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a dry day with milder afternoon temperatures than the last several days. Highs are going to be well above the 61˚ average with most areas in the lower-70s and mid-60s at the beach. There will be lots of sunshine for most of the day, but the clouds could thicken up late this afternoon. It will be dry today, but there could be a spotty shower late tonight north of I-16.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO