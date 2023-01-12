Read full article on original website
New Year, New Season: Girl Scout cookies return for the 2023 season
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you are a cookie lover, you probably have been anticipating the yearly release of Girl Scout cookies. One Savannah Girl Scout is using the experience for more than selling cookies. "I’m learning how to advertise, sell, and talk to customers," stated Jirnae Berksteiner, a cadet...
Outside Brands collecting coats for those in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You now have an opportunity to keep Savannah’s and Hilton Head Island homeless populations a little warmer this winter. Outside Savannah as well as Outside Hilton Head kicked off its annual coat drive Monday. The "Recycle Your Jacket" initiative is asking for customers to donate...
Spring-like weather throughout the workweek
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be a dry day with milder afternoon temperatures than the last several days. Highs are going to be well above the 61˚ average with most areas in the lower-70s and mid-60s at the beach. There will be lots of sunshine for most of the day, but the clouds could thicken up late this afternoon. It will be dry today, but there could be a spotty shower late tonight north of I-16.
Milder today and spring-like temperatures for much of the week
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High-pressure system will control the weather today. So, there will be lots of sunshine this morning with some clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder this afternoon. Highs are going to be close to average in the lower-60s for most areas and upper-50s at the beach.
'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
New owners of Savannah's City Market reveal vision for property
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new owners of Savannah's City Market, Green Room Partners, have released their vision for the property. According to GRP, initial improvements for 2023 include updated branding, additional marketing and event initiatives for City Market, more directional signage to clearly define the boundaries of City Market and a new restaurant from local restauranteurs, Barnard Hospitality Group.
One dead, four critically injured in I-95 crash in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Fan meets Devin Willock hours before he was killed in car crash. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision Monday morning that left one person dead and four others critically injured. The crash happened on Interstate 95 around 9:15 a.m. at the...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade makes a strong comeback
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade makes a strong comeback. The parade returns to Savannah with almost 300 participants in the lineup. Parade participant Timeka Armstrong said she’s pumped about its return. “It’s been awesome,” Armstrong said. “I’m glad to see a lot of alma...
Chatham County Police: Standing water on the Bull River Bridge freezes, leads to 2 wrecks
The Bull River Bridge had to be temporarily closed down Sunday morning after standing water on the bridge froze and led to two car crashes. On-duty officers with the Chatham County Police Department partnered with Ace Hardware on Johnny Mercer Boulevard to secure twelve bags of salt. They picked up the salt, delivered it to the bridge and spread it onto the affected area, making it once again safe for travel.
Hinesville Fire responds to second fire within 24 hours at mobile home park
HINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hinesville Fire Department responded to two fires within 24 hours at the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park on Sunday. The first fire happened at around 2:30 a.m. Five people were displaced by the fire. The second fire happened at 4:34 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
Hinesville mobile home fire displaces 1 adult, 4 children; investigation underway
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A fire at a Hinesville mobile home early Sunday morning has left five people displaced. According to the Hinesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 2:40 a.m. at the Shady Oaks mobile home park. Prior to firefighters' arrival, HFD said Liberty 911 advised that...
