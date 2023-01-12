ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome News-Tribune

Newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones names Senate committee chairs; Hufstetler to head Finance again

By , By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service, Georia State Senate
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwDVT_0kCs45oK00
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler Georia State Senate

ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Burt Jones appointed a roster of state Senate committee chairs Thursday including naming Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, to head the new Senate Children and Families Committee.

“This critical committee will be tasked with taking the lead on mental health, child protection, foster care, and adoption initiatives,” said Jones, who will preside over the Senate. “This committee will give a bigger platform to these critically important issues and develop policies that benefit children and families across our state.”

Jones, who was elected lieutenant governor in November and took the oath of office on Thursday, appointed holdovers to head many of the Senate’s key committees.

Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, returns as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Other returning committee chairs include Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, on the Finance Committee; Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, on the Health and Human Services Committee; Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, on the Judiciary Committee; and Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, on the Public Safety Committee.

Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, will be among the new committee chairs. He will head the powerful Senate Rules Committee, which decides which bills make it to the Senate floor.

Brass will succeed former Sen. Jeff Mullis as Rules chair. Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, did not run for reelection.

Comments / 0

Related
Rome News-Tribune

2023 General Assembly kicks off with leadership elections

The Georgia House of Representatives set an example of efficiency Monday its congressional counterpart could only dream of emulating. Lawmakers elected House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, to move up to speaker of the House in just a single ballot and by acclamation. Burns succeeds the late Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, who died in November at age 68 following an extended illness. “This is a very bittersweet moment,” Burns...
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
WausauPilot

U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy