Greenville, NC

Davis to attend ceremonial swearing-in in Greenville Tuesday

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

Two weeks after it had to be postponed because of the House speaker impasse in Washington, D.C., a ceremonial swearing-in for Congressman Don Davis will be held in Greenville on Tuesday.

Davis, newly elected congressman for the 1st Congressional District that includes Pasquotank County, will be sworn in at a public event at the Pitt County Courthouse at 6 p.m. U.S. Court of Appeals Judge James A. Wynn Jr. will administer the congressional oath to Davis and Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount of Pitt County will preside at the event, Davis said.

Davis, who was elected in the Nov. 8 general election, was scheduled to attend a ceremonial swearing-in in Greenville on Tuesday, Jan. 3. However, the delay electing GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California postponed the event.

Davis was officially sworn in as a member of the 118th Congress by McCarthy early Saturday after McCarthy was himself sworn in after winning the speakership on a 15th ballot.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

