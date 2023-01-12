ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

FEMA, other leaders address tornado recovery in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks was in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. While there, Hooks, along with local, state and federal officials, spoke to the media. The news conference can be viewed below. Hooks met with...
SELMA, AL
WTOK-TV

NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed 13 tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy