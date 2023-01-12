Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
FEMA, other leaders address tornado recovery in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks was in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. While there, Hooks, along with local, state and federal officials, spoke to the media. The news conference can be viewed below. Hooks met with...
WTOK-TV
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
WTOK-TV
NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed 13 tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
WTOK-TV
Pending proposal would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably heard about Narcan that’s used to reverse opioid overdoses. But one proposal aims to potentially stop users in their tracks by learning more about what they’re taking before it reaches that point. Fentanyl is still circulating in the magnolia state. Just...
WTOK-TV
D’Iberville man goes from homeless to church trustee with help of pastor
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Not too long ago, George Wright spent his days sleeping outside, digging in dumpsters and wondering where his next meal would come from. For Wright, life wasn’t about living...but surviving. “I was just hustling and staying, you know, anywhere I can,” said Wright. “I...
