Arkansas Tech University will provide Spanish-speaking campus tours for prospective students and their families during the spring 2023 semester. Beginning Thursday, Jan. 19, the Spanish-speaking tours will depart from Dr. Robert Charles Brown and Jill Lestage Brown Hall, 105 West O Street in Russellville, at 12:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month through April.

RUSSELLVILLE, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO