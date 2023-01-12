ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

8newsnow.com

'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect

It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada's law enforcement 'Joining Forces' to cite distracted drivers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you tend to drive while using a handheld electronic device? Nevada's law enforcement is reminding all drivers it's illegal. From Jan. 13 through the 31, Nevada's law enforcement agencies will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. Nevada law states that any use of...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Snowy Martin Luther King Jr. day on top for Western Nevada

A fast moving winter storm has greeted commuters this morning. By 6 a.m. about 2 inches of snow was reported. The storm has forced chain and snow tires on all major thoroughfares. The storm is expected to last through 10 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service. About 5...
NEVADA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches

East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
IDAHO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lombardo orders review, freeze of new regulations

RENO — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Jan. 12 indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all existing regulations to...
NEVADA STATE
Sierra Sun

Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
TRUCKEE, CA
One Green Planet

Burning Man Lights Up the Desert, But Not With Clean Energy

Burning Man, the annual festival known for its free-spirited and eco-conscious community, is currently facing criticism for its decision to sue the state of Nevada over a new clean energy law. The law, passed in 2019, requires large electricity users such as Burning Man to source at least 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030.
NEVADA STATE

