Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 17 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
8newsnow.com
'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT speaks for itself about “Dropicana”
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The clock is ticking on the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s huge “Dropicana” project. If you’re tired of hearing it from me, I hereby gladly hand it over to NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins:. “Dropicana is going to involve taking down...
Fox5 KVVU
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. Nearly 60 days later the truck has been found but not in good shape. “It literally takes your breath away especially because it had everything for the...
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
Nevada leads the nation in worst public housing crisis, with thousands without adequate shelter
CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has long been recognized for its high-profile casino resorts, but beneath the glitz and glamor lies a deepening housing crisis that has left thousands of Nevadans without adequate shelter.
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
KTAR.com
Pair of storms expected to bring snow to northern Arizona during holiday weekend
FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Major storms are expected to hit the U.S. Southwest over the holiday weekend, dumping heavy snow in the highest elevations and rain in the deserts, along with wind that could knock out power and topple trees, weather forecasters said. The National Weather Service said Flagstaff and...
mynews4.com
I-80 reopens in the Sierra following overnight closure, chain controls in effect
I-80 in the Sierra has been reopened after being shut down overnight due to hazardous travel conditions. Chains controls are in effect from the Nevada-California state line to Drum Forebay in both directions. UPDATED as of 9 p.m. on Jan. 14:. I-80 remains closed in the Sierra due to hazardous...
news3lv.com
Nevada's law enforcement 'Joining Forces' to cite distracted drivers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you tend to drive while using a handheld electronic device? Nevada's law enforcement is reminding all drivers it's illegal. From Jan. 13 through the 31, Nevada's law enforcement agencies will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. Nevada law states that any use of...
Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington
A section of state highway located near the West Walker River in western Nevada is expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to a massive landslide caused by heavy rain.
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Nevada Appeal
Snowy Martin Luther King Jr. day on top for Western Nevada
A fast moving winter storm has greeted commuters this morning. By 6 a.m. about 2 inches of snow was reported. The storm has forced chain and snow tires on all major thoroughfares. The storm is expected to last through 10 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service. About 5...
Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches
East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
Nevada Appeal
Lombardo orders review, freeze of new regulations
RENO — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Jan. 12 indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all existing regulations to...
Sierra Sun
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
One Green Planet
Burning Man Lights Up the Desert, But Not With Clean Energy
Burning Man, the annual festival known for its free-spirited and eco-conscious community, is currently facing criticism for its decision to sue the state of Nevada over a new clean energy law. The law, passed in 2019, requires large electricity users such as Burning Man to source at least 50 percent of their energy from renewable sources by 2030.
