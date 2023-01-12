ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway, WV

Fire department dispatched after car flips 50 feet over hill

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency services were dispatched on Sunday after a motor vehicle accident in when a vehicle sustained a substantial drop over a hill. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, at about 1:50pm on Sunday, the department was dispatched to a single-vehicle car accident involving two occupants.
BEAVER, WV
Fayette County road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck

SCARBRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some Fayette County motorists may seek to alternate routes of travel Tuesday following the closure of one road. Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that Plum Orchard Lake Road will be “closed for an extended amount of time” Tuesday morning.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Four car crash in Fayette County leaves one person dead

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Kanawha County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Boomer on US Route 60. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just after midnight on January 15, 2023, deputies received notification of a motor vehicle accident involving...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Fire at Salem business early this morning

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
SALEM, VA
Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
UPDATE: Westside High gas leak situation resolved

UPDATE: CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A gas leak which resulted in the early dismissal of students at Westside High Tuesday has reportedly been addressed. An update from the Oceana Fire Department confirms that the flow of gas to the school has been stopped and that the room in which the leak was initially detected has been ventilated.
OCEANA, WV
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Elderly woman dead after crashing into power pole on Rt. 20

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motorist was pronounced dead Friday evening following a vehicle accident on WV Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Friday, January 13, 2023, just before 6:00pm, Fayette County 911 Center reported a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 in the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Fayette County K-9 Waeylin dies unexpectedly, community in mourning

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – It is with deep sorrow that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its K-9s. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this tragic event: Waeylin, a two year-old Bloodhound, died suddenly and unexpectedly. He experienced a stomach disorder and was rushed to the Vet where […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday in West Virginia after deputies found him asleep in the car, authorities said. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, was jailed on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according...
LANSING, WV
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV

