Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire department dispatched after car flips 50 feet over hill
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency services were dispatched on Sunday after a motor vehicle accident in when a vehicle sustained a substantial drop over a hill. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, at about 1:50pm on Sunday, the department was dispatched to a single-vehicle car accident involving two occupants.
Beckley, Bluestone travel plazas to have services open during historic rebuild
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Travelers will still be able to stop, take a break, and pick up items for the road when the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike shut down next month for a series of complete renovations. The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas...
lootpress.com
Fayette County road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck
SCARBRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some Fayette County motorists may seek to alternate routes of travel Tuesday following the closure of one road. Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that Plum Orchard Lake Road will be “closed for an extended amount of time” Tuesday morning.
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized following vehicle crash in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a major crash in Southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, which happened Monday morning in the 4000 block of Brandon Ave.
Woman following customers into restrooms at Harper Road Little General, screaming, cursing, law enforcement requested
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday night disturbance at the Harper Road Little General has resulted in on-scene assistance from law enforcement. As indicated by Raleigh County Emergency Dispatch Services, a woman at the Harper Road Little General location began harassing customers at the store late Sunday night. The...
Four car crash in Fayette County leaves one person dead
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Kanawha County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Boomer on US Route 60. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just after midnight on January 15, 2023, deputies received notification of a motor vehicle accident involving...
wfirnews.com
Fire at Salem business early this morning
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
lootpress.com
Narcan administered after vehicle crashes into Pizza Hut building, driver arrested
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made Wednesday after a woman drove a vehicle into a Pizza Hut building and was found unconscious at an intersection shortly after with the car still in drive. According to reports from the Rainelle Police Department as released by the Town of...
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule Jan. 18 – Jan. 21
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Raleigh County, Boone County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Man charged with murder after deputies find deceased body inside burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Deputies find a deceased body inside a burning vehicle. Wythe County Sheriff’s Department says on January 13, 2023, at around 3:47 am, first responders received a call of a fire at 403 Saint Paul Church Road in the Rural Retreat community. When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle on fire and a deceased body inside.
Beloved Fayette County K-9 dies unexpectedly following emergency surgery
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department lost a beloved asset to the force Sunday as K-9 Unit member Waeylin has reportedly passed away following emergency surgery. Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff Department regretfully reports the unfortunate development, which by all accounts was...
lootpress.com
Greenbrier County woman is dead after car crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Greenbrier County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just before 6:00 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, notification was received through the...
UPDATE: Westside High gas leak situation resolved
UPDATE: CLEAR FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A gas leak which resulted in the early dismissal of students at Westside High Tuesday has reportedly been addressed. An update from the Oceana Fire Department confirms that the flow of gas to the school has been stopped and that the room in which the leak was initially detected has been ventilated.
WSAZ
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
lootpress.com
Elderly woman dead after crashing into power pole on Rt. 20
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A motorist was pronounced dead Friday evening following a vehicle accident on WV Route 20. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Friday, January 13, 2023, just before 6:00pm, Fayette County 911 Center reported a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 in the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County.
Fayette County K-9 Waeylin dies unexpectedly, community in mourning
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – It is with deep sorrow that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its K-9s. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this tragic event: Waeylin, a two year-old Bloodhound, died suddenly and unexpectedly. He experienced a stomach disorder and was rushed to the Vet where […]
WSB Radio
Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday in West Virginia after deputies found him asleep in the car, authorities said. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, was jailed on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according...
Police searching for two suspects after $89,070 of drugs seized in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit seized nearly $90,000 in drugs and guns after a pair of arrests. Two suspects are still on the loose. Assisted by Special Response Teams from both the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the Beckley […]
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
Comments / 0