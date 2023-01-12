Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem
I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
cenlanow.com
Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
WAFB.com
Man wanted for stealing over thousand dollars worth of cigarettes, officials say
Matt Williams delivers your Monday morning headlines. Mayor Broome discusses celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the Capital City. There's a long list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. CONSUMER REPORTS: New standard...
Louisiana man sentenced to prison on multiple counterfeiting charges, fourth counterfeit conviction
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after he was convicted of multiple counterfeiting charges.
NOLA.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
theadvocate.com
A Louisiana town's deadliest year leaves families on edge: 'I don't want to lose another child'
Ronie Taylor, an aspiring businessman, liked to dress in button-downs and bow ties. He dressed sharply for the job he wanted, even if he was only 15. He was a fierce worker — he’d stop practicing his drums to help other students in the Bogalusa High School band catch up. He’d save money so he could buy his friends Christmas gifts. He told his parents he’d someday get rich and they wouldn’t need to work anymore.
wbrz.com
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
True Crime Series Calls Baton Rogue, Louisiana a ‘Serial Killer Capital’
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in the state capital.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
theadvocate.com
Questions raised after Ascension Parish major drainage pumps catch fire
Dubbed the "crown jewel" of Ascension Parish's drainage system, the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station was completely shut for a little more than eight hours on a rainy day in late December, allowing waters to rise for a time but not flood any structures, a preliminary analysis has found. Three...
theadvocate.com
What has happened since Ascension development moratorium ended? A look at the shakeout
After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil. Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
theadvocate.com
Headstones and urns damaged at Denham Springs cemetery, police say
A cemetery in Denham Springs was vandalized over the weekend and police are investigating. Headstones and urns were damaged and displaced at the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Ave., officials with the Denham Springs Police Department said Tuesday. A report has been filed with the department, and the police...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
fox8live.com
Guard attacked at Orleans juvenile center, key card stolen in detainee’s failed escape attempt
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult inmate housed at the city’s Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape the detention center, New Orleans police said Sunday (Jan. 15). The offender’s name was not disclosed, nor was the condition of...
wbrz.com
Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California
REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
Slidell PD make record breaking drug bust
The Slidell Police Narcotics Division made the largest methamphetamine drug seizure in the city’s history, which is also one of the largest ever in St. Tammany Parish—a total of 52.2 lbs of crystal meth, with a street value of over $500,000 dollars.
brproud.com
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
theadvocate.com
Convicted of fatal shooting during dominoes game on a porch, Baton Rouge man gets 40 years
Gunshots interrupted a mid-afternoon dominoes game on the porch of a north Baton Rouge home in May 2018. When the dust settled, James Young, the 56-year-old homeowner, was dead and another man was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds. The Baton Rouge man convicted of pulling the trigger was sentenced to...
wbrz.com
Vehicle owner confronted suspect breaking into car in Baton Rouge apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a suspect seen breaking into a vehicle at an apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen shattering the window of a vehicle parked at the Willowbend Lake Apartment Complex in an attempt to get inside. The vehicle owner confronted them, and the suspect fled on foot.
