Woman arrested, suspected of lighting barn on fire with torch in Milton-Freewater

nbcrightnow.com
Deadly crash in Walla Walla County under investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on SR 12 that happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 16. The one car crash happened when the driver was traveling westbound on SR 12 about 5 miles east of Walla Walla. The driver left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail according to the WSP.
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested after crashing into parked camper in Kennewick
A man was arrested after crashing into a parked camper in Kennewick. After being treated for injuries at the hospital the man was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance
PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza's personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
nbcrightnow.com
One person in Benton County Jail after crashing into Richland stop light
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police were called to George Washington Way, between Bradley Ave and Lee Blvd. after a driver hit the traffic light. According to RPD, the driver was under the influence when he crashed into the stop light on Jadwin Ave. The driver was taken to Kadlec...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi blocks 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave.
nbcrightnow.com
App helps truck drivers prevent human trafficking
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Human trafficking can happen to anyone and according to the Department of Homeland Security traffickers use violence, manipulation, false promises of well-paying jobs and romantic relationships to coerce victims. Truckers Against Trafficking, or TAT, works to educate semi truck drivers about the signs of human trafficking and...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 16: New Bill would lower BAC limit in WA, KPD responds to 3 DUI's in 12 hours and warm temps and possible rain showers
Governor Jay Inslee supports a bill that would lower the legal BAC limit in hopes of decreasing the amount of DUI's in the state. Kennewick Police responded to three DUI's in a twelve hour span and temperatures should be fairly warm with rain possible all week.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 16: WSP looking for driver in hit and run, a driver crashes into a parked camper in Kennewick and "The Embrace" a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr unveiled
The WSP is still "actively looking" for a driver who rolled their car then ran away, leaving their passenger behind. A driver in Kennewick was arrested after crashing into a parked camper and after five years "The Embrace" a bronze memorial to Dr. King was unveiled.
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council hosting MLK Jr. Day of Service event in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event at Gesa Stadium in Pasco on January 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food boxes and other essential items will be distributed to those in need at the event in...
nbcrightnow.com
Measure aims to clarify rules on courthouse dogs
OLYMPIA — Four dogs sat in a Washington state House hearing room and two more watched the room over Zoom as a legislative committee discussed rules dog handlers must follow in courthouses for dogs to assist people who are providing testimony, including youths with disabilities. “I can’t say how...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington the second worst state for driving
WASHINGTON STATE.- Every driver likes to complain about traffic conditions on their local roads and whether you love getting behind the wheel or not, everyone hates traffic congestion and tends to not trust any driver but themselves. The personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023's best and...
nbcrightnow.com
Saturday Jan. 14 Weather Forecast
Scattered showers moving through the region that will break up and become lighter/scattered as they continue to move northeast tonight. Mostly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy advection fog along rivers. Temperatures shouldn't provide too many areas of slick roads, but we can expect some areas to have reduced visibility.
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Inslee supports lowering legal blood-alcohol limit for drivers, open to reforming pursuit law
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is open to lowering the state’s threshold for determining when a driver is considered drunk. The proposal to lower the blood-alcohol level from .08 to .05 is expected to come up for debate in Olympia this legislative session. “I’m inclined to...
nbcrightnow.com
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
nbcrightnow.com
Californians urged to 'stay vigilant' as forecasters warn of 2 new storms
Californians should brace for flooding and possible landslides as “heavy to excessive rainfall” is expected over the weekend and into next week, forecasters warned early Saturday. With recovery efforts continuing in parts of the state which was battered by storms earlier this week, the National Weather Service said...
nbcrightnow.com
Events and celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central WA
The Tri-Cities Diversity and Inclusion Council held a Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at Gesa Stadium to service families in the community. The event aimed to provide food and hygiene essentials to 2,000 families. At Columbia Basin College, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Bell...
nbcrightnow.com
NASA partners up with PNNL and WSU for an out of this world experiment
RICHLAND, Wash. - Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, NASA and WSU partnered up for an experiment that's out of this world. PNNL submitted their experiment to NASA to see if it was something NASA was interested in. NASA responded back with a "yes" after going over their presentation. A piece of...
nbcrightnow.com
Education and healthcare advocate to receive Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award at CBC
PASCO, Wash.- Columbia Basin College (CBC) announced today that Martin Valadez is this year’s winner of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Spirit Award. “I am honored and humbled to be the 2023 recipient of the prestigious MLK Spirit Award and to have my name associated with the work of Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Valadez.
nbcrightnow.com
Children's storytelling in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
RICHLAND, Wash. — The African American Community Cultural Educational Society (AACCES) sponsored an annual children's storytelling event at the Richland Library on January 14th. The event is mean to have children interact, participate in crafts and learn about Martin Luther King Jr. A kid's choir and even Juneteenth pageantry...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington Legislature may include disputed capital gains tax revenue in state budget
(The Center Square) – The majority party’s top budget writer in the Washington State Senate can’t say if the state’s 2023-25 operating budget will include anticipated revenue from a new capital gains income tax currently in legal limbo. “I don’t know the answer to that right...
