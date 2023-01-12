ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Marilu Henner as Kilbride's Ex-Wife — See First Photos

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ gruff Admiral Kilbride has an ex-wife who is… unforgettable, played as she will be by Marilu Henner. TVLine has learned exclusively that Henner will guest-star in the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the high-octane CBS drama as Elizabeth, ex-wife of Gerald McRaney’s Kilbride. In said episode, Elizabeth visits her onetime husband to ask him to think about reconnecting with their son, from whom Hollace is known to be estranged. Henner’s TV credits include, of course, Taxi (for which she earned five career Emmy nominations), Evening Shade, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (where she played mom to Cameron Candace Bure’s...

