NCIS: Los Angeles‘ gruff Admiral Kilbride has an ex-wife who is… unforgettable, played as she will be by Marilu Henner. TVLine has learned exclusively that Henner will guest-star in the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the high-octane CBS drama as Elizabeth, ex-wife of Gerald McRaney’s Kilbride. In said episode, Elizabeth visits her onetime husband to ask him to think about reconnecting with their son, from whom Hollace is known to be estranged. Henner’s TV credits include, of course, Taxi (for which she earned five career Emmy nominations), Evening Shade, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (where she played mom to Cameron Candace Bure’s...

20 MINUTES AGO