Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed in June by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, […] The post Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
WOWT
WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
doniphanherald.com
Hilgers moves to Nebraska attorney general job with water rights, Biden policy challenge ahead
There's a new attorney general in town. But Mike Hilgers is no stranger to the Capitol or state government after serving six years in the Legislature as a Lincoln senator, including two years in the challenging role of leading 48 fellow senators as speaker. There's a lot on his new...
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
WOWT
More than 50 new bills, constitutional amendments discussed in Lincoln
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
WOWT
Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues
Arizona man sentenced for threats made over cell phone to Omaha locations
Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced today in Omaha for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication.
doniphanherald.com
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
WOWT
Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans Tower
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
News Channel Nebraska
No charges in politically charged 'stolen' police video case
News Chanel Nebraska has learned that an investigation into politically charged police dash-camera video is over, and we don’t know any more now than we knew before. Just days ahead of the November election, the Omaha Police Department said the video—their video— was stolen, launching a probe by the Nebraska State Patrol.
Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha
Authorities say the facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff wants downtown office
doniphanherald.com
Ganem curious about record requests specifics
The fluctuating and rising costs of public records requests incurred by the City of Fremont has piqued the curiosity of Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem, so much so that she is making her own public records requests to learn more about specifics of the issue. Ganem first brought up...
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha woman's family and friends not satisfied with sentence in fatal crash
Regina Bright was the kind of person who could bring others together. The Omaha woman was a mother of two teenagers, whom she adored and strived to fill with love and wisdom. She was a hard worker with a tight-knit group of best friends who called themselves the “super friends.”
klkntv.com
Lancaster County homeowners report big property valuation increases
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Property valuations in Lancaster County have gone up again. Many people received notices that their home’s valuation has increased significantly. In some cases, the valuation rose by anywhere from $50,000 to more than $100,000. Melanie Dawkins, a Realtor at Nebraska Realty, said she’s seen...
