Omaha, NE

Nebraska Examiner

Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed in June by former Gov. Pete Ricketts, […] The post Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion

OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
DECATUR, NE
WOWT

More than 50 new bills, constitutional amendments discussed in Lincoln

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Evans Tower tenants sick of bedbugs, other issues

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Complaints of bedbugs, water, heating issues at Evans Tower

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list

BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

No charges in politically charged 'stolen' police video case

News Chanel Nebraska has learned that an investigation into politically charged police dash-camera video is over, and we don’t know any more now than we knew before. Just days ahead of the November election, the Omaha Police Department said the video—their video— was stolen, launching a probe by the Nebraska State Patrol.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff wants downtown office

OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ganem curious about record requests specifics

The fluctuating and rising costs of public records requests incurred by the City of Fremont has piqued the curiosity of Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem, so much so that she is making her own public records requests to learn more about specifics of the issue. Ganem first brought up...
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lancaster County homeowners report big property valuation increases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Property valuations in Lancaster County have gone up again. Many people received notices that their home’s valuation has increased significantly. In some cases, the valuation rose by anywhere from $50,000 to more than $100,000. Melanie Dawkins, a Realtor at Nebraska Realty, said she’s seen...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

