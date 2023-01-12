ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Will a Dutton Die in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5? Cole Hauser Says ‘You Never Know’

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago

Yellowstone Season 5 returns with new episodes this summer. The series left off with the threat of real violence between Beth and Jamie looming in the distance. No Dutton is safe in the Taylor Sheridan series , and some fans think that a member of the family will lose their life by the end of season 5. Rip actor Cole Hauser certainly isn’t ruling it out as a possibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1Dhp_0kCrxeiT00
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Finn Little as Carter in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

Beth and Jamie plot against each other in the midseason finale

In the midseason finale of Yellowstone Season 5, Beth broke into Jamie’s house after learning he called for John’s impeachment. Beth threatened Jamie with blackmail again, but this time her brother didn’t back down. He warned Beth that going to the police could result in Rip and John going to prison.

Beth learned about the train station in this episode. With no other way to control Jamie, she hinted to John that they should have him killed. Jamie is one step ahead of Beth, already suspecting that she’ll take drastic measures.

He asks Sarah about hiring someone to take out Beth and maybe even John. “It’ll look like a heart attack or a car accident,” Sarah tells Jamie. “It’s a deadly game that’s being played, and I think Jamie in his most certain of moments should be really uncertain,” Kevin Costner said in a video from Paramount . “John does have both eyes open.”

Cole Hauser doesn’t know who will die when ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 returns

Yellowstone fans are already forming theories about what will happen when the series returns. It seems like a Dutton death is in the works, and Yellowstone star Cole Hauser isn’t ruling it out. “I’m not the man to ask, but listen, you never know,” Hauser told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

“[Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what’s coming. I love that about him,” the actor continued. “I think the show’s amazing because of it. So we’ll see what he comes up with and concocts in the next season to come.”

Related

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Dawn Olivieri Says Sarah Atwood’s Plan for the Duttons Is a ‘Slow Burn’

Hauser added that he wouldn’t presume to guess who might perish in the feud between Beth and Jamie. However, his wife, Cynthia Daniel, knows who she wants to come out on top. “I’m Team Beth. I’m always Team Beth,” Daniel told ET.

‘Yellowstone’ fans have plenty of theories and opinions

Cynthia Daniel did reveal, however, that she purposely doesn’t get any inside information about what’s to come in the Taylor Sheridan series. “I actually like to be treated as a fan,” she stated. Though Hauser doesn’t have any details to give away, fans have plenty of ideas and opinions.

“Honestly, I think Kaycee is a goner,” a Reddit user stated. Another suggested, “I think that Beth and Jamie will get so hell-bent on destroying one another that Rip will get hurt or die.” One fan proposed that perhaps Summer will be the one to meet her end. “They talked about her peanut allergy, and there’s no reason to do that unless you are going to use it,” the fan added.

Do you think a major character will die before the end of the season? Yellowstone Season 5 returns with new episodes this summer, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed

Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Originally Wanted Cole Hauser Play One Of John's Sons

Sometimes the stars align just right, and a role never intended for one actor ends up being the one they were always meant to play. That's the case for Cole Hauser, who has spent five seasons turning scenes ice cold with a single stare or flinging men around by their flannel shirts and looking good doing so as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's hit show, "Yellowstone." The Dutton devotee who loves a trip to the train station now and again has more dead bodies to his name than the Dutton family funeral plot at this rate. Such is the burden of being John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) right-hand man.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton doesn’t see long-term survival in his future as Josh Lucas shares that he’d be up for a young John Dutton spin-off

Howdy, Yellowstone fans, it’s the start of the work week, and we’re all wishing we were spending our time with the Duttons and the cowboys at the ranch instead. Taylor Sheridan’s well-crafted realm for these characters we know and love has us dreaming of becoming the Beth and Kayces of the world. Well, less extreme versions of them, at least. One character familiar with the word “intense” this season is Jamie Dutton himself. Wes Bentley is giving fans insight into getting into that frame of mind for the explosive season we’ve been tuning into. Alongside the intensity, fans have also loved seeing more of a young John Dutton this season, and Josh Lucas is opening up about playing the character and what he’d love to see in the future. You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie because we’re riding in.
RadarOnline

Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
Looper

Why Donna Robbins From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar

In over 10 years on NBC, "Chicago Fire" has had many couples to choose from. Like any great procedural, romantic drama is gasoline for the fire. Characters such as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have seen their fair share of romantic musical chairs, but there is no couple like Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Donna Robbins. Part of their charm is thanks to Wallace's tough exterior as the fire chief. Sprinkle in some emotional baggage, and you've got a recipe for a great romance.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty bring ‘Yellowstone’ to the Golden Globes

Prior to tonight, Paramount’s Yellowstone was an overlooked series far too often where awards season is concerned. But that’s changing after Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe tonight for his work on the show and two of our favorite right-hand men took the 2023 Golden Globes stage to bring a Dutton-Esque flare to the big show. Cole Hauser and Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Rip Wheeler and Mo, respectively, took the Golden Globes stage to present the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Movie.
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Knows Exactly Why He Isn’t a Favorite Among Fans

Here at Outsider, we adore Yellowstone star, Ryan Bingham. And while the Walker actor continues to maintain a prominent role within the hit Western series—and boasts an equally successful career in music—Bingham’s character just isn’t among fans’ top favorites. Fortunately, the Yellowstone star is cool with it, and knows exactly why his character is not among viewers’ top picks.
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?

Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

Yellowstone's Piper Perabo Doesn't Think Her Character Is Any Match For Beth

Since it hit the airwaves in 2018, Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has pulled exactly zero punches in honoring the storied genre that birthed it. That includes a near-endless parade of tough guys and gals doing the sorts of things tough guys and gals tend to do. Indulging in high-minded machismo has, of course, become Sheridan's calling card of late. And "Yellowstone" remains ground zero for such characterizations, particularly those of the female persuasion. In fact, midway through its fifth season on the air, "Yellowstone" introduced more cunning, tough-willed women than pretty much any show on television, with Sheridan reveling often in taking their toughness into the bare-knuckle realm.
MONTANA STATE
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale

Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

262K+
Followers
125K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy