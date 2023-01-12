Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Hydroxychloroquine Dose Associated With Greater Risk of Incident Retinopathy
Patients who took hydroxychloroquine had an overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy of 8.6% after 15 years. A higher dose of hydroxychloroquine was associated with a greater risk of incident retinopathy, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy was 8.6% after 15 years in all patients who used the treatment for inflammatory diseases.
ajmc.com
15 Things About the Diagnosis, Management, and Treatment of Long COVID
The most common symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, anxiety and depression, shortness of breath, sleep disturbances, and heart palpitations. A set of articles published Tuesday offer guidance about the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of people with long COVID. The practice articles were published in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association...
ajmc.com
Clinical Trial Eligibility and Considerations for Patients with Rett Syndrome
A key opinion leader shares considerations for seeking eligibility and enrollment in clinical trials for patients with Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: In Rett syndrome, we’re very fortunate that the field of research is advancing, and there are clinical trials on the horizon. There are a lot of potential interventions that we hope will come our way for our children. How do families learn about clinical trials? With the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, we’ve developed a tool on our website called My Clinical Trial Finder, where families can come to our website and put in a couple of key pieces of information. We try to deliver a return result that will tell them about all of the clinical trials that are seeking enrollment that they can participate in.
ajmc.com
Unmet Needs in Treatment Landscape of Rett Syndrome
An expert highlights unmet needs in the treatment of Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: The biggest unmet need for Rett syndrome is that there is no intervention or cure for this disorder. Onset is between 6 months to 1 to 3 years of age, and they are living to near normal adulthood, for decades and decades. They’re living a life of being nonverbal, being misunderstood, not being able to communicate their wants and needs. In talking to thousands of parents at this stage of my personal journey in Rett syndrome, that is one of the biggest unmet needs, feeling that we know she’s in there, but she or he cannot communicate the things they want or need. So, we are constantly working with our team, whether it’s in the school setting, in medical exam rooms, or talking to other parents on forums. It is difficult to find the solutions for a child because they are unable to tell us themselves what they need.
ajmc.com
There Is a Need to Identify Patients Most Likely to Benefit From Immunotherapies, Says Dr Alonso V. Pacheco
New immunotherapies are changing the shape of oncology care, but there is also a need for a system that provides these high-quality therapies to the patients most likely to benefit from them. This might mean doing an assessment and a deeper dive into patient functional status, says Alonso V. Pacheco, MD, medical director and medical oncologist/hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
brytfmonline.com
Scientists warn that processed meat reduces the risk of cancer | Science and health
The study published in the journal nature, done on rats: the group fed processed meat containing the chemicals developed 75% more cancerous tumors than the group fed pork without the nitrites. What’s more, the mice that ate the nitrite-treated pork also developed 82 percent more tumors in their intestines than the other group.
msn.com
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
Opioid crackdown is harming chronic pain patients like me (Your Letters)
This is in regard to the article about the fentanyl epidemic across the country. Ever since the CDC, in their infinite wisdom, decided to publish their so-called guidelines for opiate medication, the chronic and intractable pain patients across the country have needlessly suffered. They, and I’m including myself, have been cut off, force tapered or had their pain medication drastically reduced — medication that allows us to have a decent quality of life.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
ajmc.com
Paxlovid May Reduce Already Low Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death Among Vaccinated Patients
Patients who received nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir (Paxlovid) had lower risk of both hospitalization within 14 days and death within 28 days compared with patients who did not receive the treatment. The use of nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir further (Paxlovid) reduces the already low risk of hospitalization among older vaccinated patients who...
What is potassium good for?
It's an essential mineral that we can only get from our diet — but what is potassium good for?
Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment
Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
NOLA.com
The key differences between Alzheimer's and Lewy-Body Dementia: Q&A
Dr. Frederich H. Lewy, a German neurologist working alongside Dr. Alois Alzheimer, first discovered the hallmark brain abnormalities in the 1900s. Alpha-synuclein protein, the chief component of Lewy bodies, is found widely in the brain and develops in nerve cells in the brain regions that involve in thinking, memory and movement.
docwirenews.com
Osteoporosis Is Associated with Greater Risk of Cervical Spinal Fusion Complications
Osteoporosis was associated with a higher risk of adverse postoperative outcomes at 2-year follow-up for cervical fusion surgery, according to a study published in the January 1 issue of the Journal of the AAOS (JAAOS). What Is Osteoporosis?. Osteoporosis is a common disease impacting nearly 200 million people globally. The...
neurologylive.com
Motor Symptoms Predate Prodromal Parkinson Disease by 3 Years, Study Finds
The case-control study identified numerous motor symptoms and signals that are associated with Parkinson disease diagnosis years after they begin to occur. Using Medicare-linked data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS), recently published findings found an association between motor symptoms and unrecognized Parkinson disease (PD) that was seen up to 3 years before diagnosis.1.
Groundbreaking study claims aging can be reversed
Aging cannot be reversed, a common 'fact' that most people believe worldwide. However, a recent study by scientists at Boston Labs revealed that blind mice have had their eyesight and health restored. Through the research, the mice also developed healthier muscles and younger brains. In contrast, the study also showed that young mice aged prematurely with devastating health results.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Fatty Liver Disease Not Linked to Increased Risk of Parkinson’s
Fatty liver disease may not be among the risk factors for Parkinson’s in either men or women, according to a study in the Netherlands involving older people with liver problems. The new study found no link to an increased risk of the neurodegenerative disorder in this elderly European population.
ajmc.com
Intranasal Mometasone, Saline Effective as Nonsurgical Options for Sleep-Disordered Breathing in Children
No difference in treatment efficacy was observed between intranasal mometasone furoate and saline for the management of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) symptoms in children, with findings indicating that almost one-half of children with SDB could be initially managed in the primary care setting. Resolution of significant sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) symptoms in...
