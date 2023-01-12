Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Road repaving continues in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala., (WDHN)—Phase 3A of the Enterprise resurfacing improvement project is on schedule to be completed in two months. City officials say that once done, it’ll mean 37 of 60 streets will be completed. Work along Dixie Drive started on Monday and is expected to be wrapped up...
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Home Burns in Fire
Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
wdhn.com
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
wdhn.com
Storms cause extensive damage to Zion Chapel school
JACK, Ala. (WDHN) — Zion Chapel school is recovering from the severe storms that swept through Coffee County. Classes were held virtually Friday after the building sustained damages from Thursday night’s storm. School officials discovered that the damage was more extensive than originally thought — multiple awnings were...
WSFA
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
luvernejournal.com
Brantley sustains EF-1 tornado impact Thursday
Crenshaw County residents sustained damage, downed trees, road closures, and power outages from an EF-1 tornado touching down Thursday afternoon, after EF-2 or EF-3 tornadoes left seven people dead and significant damage behind in Autauga, Dallas, Coffee, Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, Bullock,...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass Electric to assist with damage in Central Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Electric Cooperative hit the road Friday morning to help with the storm damage in central Alabama. Two utility crews are helping primarily in the Montgomery area. The storms that passed through Thursday evening left a lot of broken power poles there the latest count...
WSFA
Letohatchee man killed in Thursday evening crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Letohatchee man Thursday evening. According to ALEA, Renardo O. McCall, 33, was killed when his 2008 Lincoln Town Car crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash occurred on Lowndes County Road 37 around 6:20 p.m., approximately seven miles...
wdhn.com
OPD: Ozark man arrested for incest
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man has been charged with a sex crime. Christopher Peyer, 37, of Ozark, was arrested and charged with adult incest on Sunday. Officials are still continuing to investigate this case and additional charges may be filed against the defendant, according to Ozark Police.
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
WSFA
Montgomery man sentenced in 2020 armed carjackings, business robberies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for committing three armed carjackings and business robberies in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice recently announced. Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, was convicted of those crimes following a two-day trial in August. Following each carjacking,...
montgomeryindependent.com
City of Montgomery’s Department of Parks & Recreation Community Job Fair
The City of Montgomery’s Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a community job fair at the Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers or those looking for a career change...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday. The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community. The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. He is identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida.
wdhn.com
A Geneva Co. man charged in the fatal shooting of a Holmes Co. man
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—More details have been released in the deadly shooting of a holmes county man outside of Samson. On Thursday afternoon, 60-year-old “Jason Kersey” of Geneva County allegedly shot and killed. Tony Dean of Westville, Florida. Authorities are calling it a “love triangle”. Dean reportedly drove...
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
Troy Messenger
Russell Thomas sworn in as sheriff
Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas was sworn in for his eighth term of service to the people of Pike County on Friday afternoon by Pike County Probate Judge Michael Bunn. Thomas said, each time, he has taken the oath of office with great humility and appreciate to the citizens of Pike County.
Comments / 1