Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
Autauga County woman remembers her brother killed in tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All that is left of Stephanie Brown’s home in Autauga County is her front porch. Her mobile home was destroyed in last week’s twister. She was out of the house and running errands when the storm struck. “And the next news I got...
wdhn.com
New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham received the oath...
WSFA
70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Kia dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional...
Autauga County family to 10 adopted, foster children lose home to storm: ‘I thought we were going to die’
Phillip Desedare rode out the tornado that struck Autauga County on Thursday packed in a closet with seven family members and four dogs. Desedare and his wife, Vicki, are foster parents who live on Autauga County 68. The three family homes on their property were in the path of the...
WSFA
Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
wvtm13.com
Man survives Selma tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Home Burns in Fire
Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
‘I hear a baby crying’ – chilling video of Selma residents assessing tornado damage
The audio of a video being shared on social media provides a chilling account of the unknown aftermath of a tornado that struck Selma, Alabama, Thursday. The video, shared by Alabama meteorologist James Spann is credited to Krishun Moore. The video appears to show the aftermath of the tornado. Debris...
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
wtvy.com
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
WSFA
Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County resident wins $30,000 in Mega Millions drawing Tuesday
An unidentified Crenshaw County resident started the New Year off with some good fortune courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery drawing held Tuesday. The resident won $30,000 on a ticket purchased in Burnsville, Mississippi, at 72 Express on U.S. Highway 72, with the numbers 7, 13, 15, 17, 18, and 9. The winning ticket matched five of the six winning numbers.
WSFA
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has convicted a repeat violent offender of fatally gunning down a mother in front of her kids during a failed robbery attempt. That incident happened on Christmas Eve in 2014. Jhavarske Jackson, 26, of Montgomery, was found guilty of manslaughter in the...
Storm damages church and nearby property in Conecuh Co.
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Damage was reported in Conecuh County Thursday afternoon following a strong storm system that pushed across our northern communities. A large oak tree fell onto Oak Grove Baptist Church in the Appleton community. We’re told the tree damaged the roof and knocked out power. Across the road, a large oak […]
wdhn.com
Childhood friend reflects on the life of Daleville woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bridgett Markoff wiped away tears as she recalls a horrific Monday evening when she got the news online that her childhood friend, Gracie Rivera died in a car crash. “Really hard to believe even still now I don’t wanna believe it I wanna be able...
Alabama teen dies 10 days after wrecking truck into tree, authorities say
An Alabama teen critically injured after the truck they were driving struck a street sign and then a tree on Jan. 3 has died 10 days after the incident, authorities said Friday. The teen, only identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Deatsville, in Elmore County, was seriously injured when the...
Comments / 0