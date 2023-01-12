ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luverne, AL

wdhn.com

New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham received the oath...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Kia dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Longhorn Steakhouse celebrates ‘Million Steak Man’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking steaks, grill master Allen Smith has it down. “Beginning in 1998, I started grilling,” said Allen Smith, who works at Longhorn Steakhouse. Smith’s flipped a few steaks in his day. “The seasoning makes the perfect steak, most definitely,” Smith...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man survives Selma tornado in his car

SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storm today says he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma Thursday. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told WVTM 13's Brittany Decker. "It happened so fast. By the time...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Home Burns in Fire

Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
PRATTVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash

(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
DALE COUNTY, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Explosion injures two in Geneva County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Montgomery shooting Sunday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police, around 2:48 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Willena Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, authorities found that an adult male had sustained a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County resident wins $30,000 in Mega Millions drawing Tuesday

An unidentified Crenshaw County resident started the New Year off with some good fortune courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery drawing held Tuesday. The resident won $30,000 on a ticket purchased in Burnsville, Mississippi, at 72 Express on U.S. Highway 72, with the numbers 7, 13, 15, 17, 18, and 9. The winning ticket matched five of the six winning numbers.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm damages church and nearby property in Conecuh Co.

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Damage was reported in Conecuh County Thursday afternoon following a strong storm system that pushed across our northern communities. A large oak tree fell onto Oak Grove Baptist Church in the Appleton community. We’re told the tree damaged the roof and knocked out power. Across the road, a large oak […]
CONECUH COUNTY, AL

