The Tennessee Titans have conducted six interviews to fill their vacant general manager position in the past week, but the search process doesn't seem to be wrapping up. The Titans are the only remaining NFL team with a GM vacancy after the Arizona Cardinals hired former Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort on Monday. Ossenfort was one of the seven candidates the Titans have interviewed, and one of three candidates both the Titans and Cardinals interviewed. Now that the Cardinals' search has concluded and no other GM vacancies are expected to pop open, the Titans can take their time to evaluate candidates at a more deliberate pace without risk of having a favored candidate poached away.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO