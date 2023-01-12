Read full article on original website
Man found dead inside Hudson home following large police response
Jan. 16—A man was found dead of a self-inflicted injury inside a Hudson home on Monday, after officers responded to a report of an armed individual barricaded inside. Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Hudson police responded to 8 Timothy Lane for a report of a disturbance where a firearm was discharged within the home.
Ex-firefighter gets house arrest for JJ's Pub arson in Hanson
PLYMOUTH ― A former Boston firefighter was sentenced Friday after he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant in Hanson back in 2018, leaving two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said. Alfred C. Russo, 81, of Bourne, pleaded guilty in Plymouth County...
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
Southborough police: suspect kicked home door in early-morning incident
SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department is reminding residents to make sure their homes are secure and report suspicious behavior following an early-morning incident at a Southborough home. At about 4:20 a.m. Jan. 14, a resident who lives on Latisquama Road reportedly heard a loud bang on their front...
Framingham Police searching for missing woman
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officials are attempting to locate a woman who went missing last week. 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo was last seen in Framingham on Thursday and may be in danger due to health reasons, according to Framingham Police. Authorities say she may be wearing white pants and a baggy...
Concord man arrested following police chase though Hooksett, Manchester
Jan. 15—A Concord man faces aggravated drunken driving and other charges after state police say he led them on a chase along Interstate 93 south into Manchester late Friday. On Friday around 10:28 p.m., state police attempted to stop a 2009 silver Dodge Avenger for lane control violations along Interstate 93 southbound in Hooksett.
Crash With Serious Injuries Reported In Westborough: Officials
Part of Westborough roadway was partially closed because of a crash with serious injuries, authorities said. ** Traffic Alert ** Fisher Street at Mill Road is closed due a crash with serious injuries. Seek alternate route. @WestboroPolice pic.twitter.com/dF6a1jxBrW— Westborough Fire Dept (@Westbo…
Man injured in weekend shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER ― A 22-year-old man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city Sunday morning, police said on Facebook. Police went to the area of 925 Main St. at about 11:15 Sunday morning for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers assisted the victim at the scene until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital, police said.
David Pena arrested in connection with 2007 missing persons case of Felicia McGuyer
More than 15 years after a 32-year-old mother was reported missing, a man was arrested in connection with her death. Felicia McGuyer, 32, was reported missing in 2007. She was last seen on Oct. 7, 2007 in the area of Roxton Street in Dorchester. The Boston Police Department said it...
16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured
BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement.
Two crashes in 90 minutes
IPSWICH — No injuries were reported after two accidents on Monday evening. The first crash came at around 5:55 p.m. near 197 Topsfield Road. Police said a rental 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by a Framingham man sideswiped and cracked a utility pole. The vehicle had to be towed after...
Arlington police charge 3 men in connection with alleged home improvement scam
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police have arrested three men in connection with an alleged home improvement scam. Officers notified by an elderly resident of a potential scam on Jan. 10 said three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property. “This...
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
DA: Field crews search for missing woman, Brittany Tee, who was last seen in Brookfield on Tuesday
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Field crews used drones and K9s on Sunday to search for 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who was last seen in Brookfield on Tuesday, the district attorney said. Tee was was reported missing on Friday, Jan. 13. She was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m.
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 8:10 PM on Friday January 13, 2023, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 8 Ronan Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle as part of a firearm investigation when they removed the operator, Derren Brown, 30, of Dorchester, and the lone passenger, Gerald Vick, 29, of Dorchester. Officers then performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Taurus PT-22 from inside the vehicle at which time both suspects were placed in custody.
'We're asking for the public's help': Search expands for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD — State and Brookfield law enforcement officers continued their search Tuesday for the 35-year-old Brookfield woman last seen Jan. 10. A state police helicopter is part of the latest effort. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the area of Lewis Field on Main...
