“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
I asked doctors why my baby doesn’t look like me — their diagnosis was shocking
A mother says her “gut instinct” told her something was wrong with her baby boy immediately after she gave birth — and doctors soon delivered a devastating diagnosis. Hannah Doyle’s son, Zander, was diagnosed with Chromosome Deletion Syndrome — a condition that can cause severe congenital anomalies, as well as significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Doyle, 36, welcomed baby Zander back in October but said she was certain something was unusual as soon as she held him in her arms. “When I did skin-to-skin contact, he was just different to my other babies, and I instantly knew there was something...
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
Bill Gates Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory About Owning Farmland. No 'Grand Scheme Involved.'
The billionaire has purchased 270,00 acres and many want to know why.
Non-Fiction: What Does It Mean When A White Person Begs A Black Person In America?
Racism is real and alive, and we can’t stop it. But it shouldn’t be an issue when someone is in need. Hearts representing racesPhoto byPhoto by Annelise Lords. What does that mean when a young, healthy white person begs a black person in America in a white area?
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another country: book
During his tenure in the White House, former President Trump floated the idea of striking North Korea with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to the new afterword of a book from New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt. Then-White House chief of staff John Kelly was reportedly concerned by…
Vaccine Expert Says Additional COVID Boosters Not Required For Young, Healthy People
Booster shots targeting virus strains "that might disappear a few months later" are impractical for healthy, young people, Dr. Paul A. Offit said.
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
Opinion: There Are Dead Giveaways When Someone Is In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship, it can be easy to look back and identify all the red flags and signs you missed. However, it’s not nearly as easy when you are in a relationship. We usually don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
It’s no myth: Data indicates thousands of children may survive abortions every year
According to research by the Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), data on the failure rate for abortion indicates that for every 1,000 abortions committed, 2.1 babies survive. Extrapolating based on the Guttmacher Institute’s most recent annual abortion reports in the U.S., this means that an estimated 1,900+ children are potentially surviving abortions every year in the United States alone. Their ultimate fate, however, is unknown.
“You know I’ll do better raising them.” Grieving wife shocked when mother-in-law wants custody of her children
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. For so many people, the death of someone you love is one of the hardest things to deal with in life. I have been lucky that I’ve only lost a few people close to me. My great-grandmother, who died peacefully in her sleep at 92, my grandfather, who passed away two years ago at 90, and unfortunately, one friend who committed suicide in his early twenties.
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
Man refuses to take in his homeless ex and her baby she had with another man who left them with no place to stay
Evidently the man's ex came to his apartment asking for help but he called security on her and said she was embarrassing him with both her and the baby crying at his door.
