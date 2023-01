Will Richard led three scorers in double figures with 18 points, lifting Florida to a 73-64 win over No. 20 Missouri at Gainesville, Fla. Colin Castleton added 16 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists for the Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC), who picked up their third straight win and first win against a ranked team under first-year coach Todd Golden. Florida's last win against a ranked team with a 63-62 upset of No. 2 Auburn on Feb. 19, 2022.

