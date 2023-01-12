Read full article on original website
Westchester Man Sentenced for Operating Ponzi Scheme, Stole More than $1M
Carl Carro Sentenced to Up to 8 Years and James Doyle Sentenced to Five Years’ Probation. for Scheme that Stole More Than $1 Million from Unsuspecting Investors. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller announced the sentencings of Carl Carro (61, of Delaware County) and James Doyle (74, of Westchester County) for operating a nearly decade-long Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors in New York and throughout the nation of more than $1 million. Carro pled guilty last October to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony), Securities Fraud under the Martin Act (class E felony), Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony), and Repeated Failure to File Personal Income Tax Returns (class E felony). Doyle pled guilty in July 2021 to Money Laundering in the Second Degree (class C felony) and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (class E felony). Carro was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison and Doyle was sentenced to five years’ probation. As part of their respective sentences, Carro and Doyle agreed to pay a total of more than $1 million in judgments to the victims of their scheme.
Howell man shot at 3 teens and driver in rideshare vehicle, prosecutor says
FREEHOLD - A Howell man is facing charges of attempted murder after he shot a rideshare vehicle that picked up three teenagers at a home on Carrie Drive, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Pietro Ventricelli, 44, of Howell Township is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession...
Man shot in Asbury Park, prosecutor seeks witnesses
ASBURY PARK - Monmouth County authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night near Asbury Park Village that left a man in critical condition. Asbury Park police responded to a call at 9:33 p.m. Saturday at the Asbury Park Village apartments, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The man told officers he was shot at a local deli by an unknown masked person, authorities said.
Double stabbing in Harrison leaves 1 dead
One person was found dead after a double stabbing early Tuesday morning in Harrison. Police responded to find two women with multiple stab wounds on Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue, outside the Harrison Gardens housing authority. One woman is dead. The condition of the second victim is currently not known.
Greenwich Suspect in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Extradited from Florida
On Friday January 13, 2023, Stamford Police announced that Greenwich resident Michael Talbot had been extradited from the Collier County Florida Detention Center and transported back to Stamford. Mr. Talbot was charged for his involvement in a double fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on December 3, 2022. Giovanni Vega-Benis...
4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
Police: Three teens charged after fleeing Trumbull officers, crashing stolen car
TRUMBULL — Trumbull police said they arrested three teenagers last week after the trio allegedly crashed a stolen car while attempting to flee from officers. The pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. Friday when an officer patrolling the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull mall observed a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen earlier that day in New York City, according to Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on I-95N in Darien
DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-car crash on I-95N in Darien caused one death and one person to be sent to the hospital on Monday. The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. and took place near exits 11 and 12. State troopers said they responded to reports of a single-car crash, and at the […]
Video: Good Samaritans save woman from burning car on Long Island Expressway
LONG ISLAND - An astonishing video shows a group of good Samaritans saving a woman from a burning car after a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway on Monday. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, 56-year-old Susan Denise of Farmingville was driving a 2022 Jeep Liberty a half-mile west of exit 62 at around 12:02 p.m. when the vehicle struck the center median, flipped on its side, and caught fire.
Police: Fiery car crash on LIE leaves woman critical
Good Samaritans pulled the female driver out of the car and administered first aid, according to police.
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Officials: Milford man threatened to kill deputy US Marshal
A Milford man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening texts to a federal officer. According to court documents, Hamilton Clark Smith threatened to harm and kill a deputy U.S. Marshal, along with that person's family. He also reportedly called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center and said the same thing.
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
Hunter rescued from capsized kayak in Suffolk County thanks first responders
The 34-year-old inventory manager from Plainview was clinging to his capsized kayak in the Narrow Bay by Mastic Beach after he says a strong wind gust knocked him in.
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
Nurse ‘laundered’ cash from $1.5M COVID vaccine fraud to pay off her mortgage: DA
A Long Island nurse-practitioner “laundered” criminal proceeds from a fraudulent vaccine-card scheme by paying off the mortgage on her home with her NYPD cop husband, officials charge. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to seize $236,980 it says Julie DeVuono used to satisfy the mortgage on their Amityville, L.I., home, a court filing obtained by The Post shows. The scandal has implicated scores of New York city employees – including teachers and assistant principals – suspected of buying fraudulent vax cards from Julie DeVuono’s Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare to comply with the mayor’s vaccine mandate. DeVuono, the clinic’s owner...
Teens OK After Minibus From Prestigious Private School Careens Across Entire GS Parkway
A group of teens and their driver escaped serious injury when a minibus from a prestigious private school in Connecticut careened across both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Paramus on Friday the 13th.The Greenwich Country Day School bus was headed north when the …
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
This 300-Year-Old Connecticut Colonial Epitomizes Cozy Charm
When restaurateur Rose Bonura (Rosie to her friends) bought her historic 18th-century home 27 years ago in Stamford, Connecticut, she dreamed of the day when it could be properly and gloriously restored. It might have taken just over two decades, but the time finally came, thanks to a hungry traveler who wandered in one day for his first of many, many meals.
First responders use the Jaws of Life to save man in Bayport crash
Police say a cesspool truck overturned on Nicolls Road near Montauk Highway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
