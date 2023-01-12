ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and outstanding criminal warrants. On Wednesday Jan. 11, an EPCSO deputy assigned to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Celum in Clint. […]
CLINT, TX
KFOX 14

Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian killed along Border Highway in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Man dies, teenager remains in critical condition following crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 30-year-old man died Wednesday from a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso Monday, according to El Paso police. Another 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition. Officials say Edwin Roman was driving south on Dyer while 17-year-old Idali Ortiz was driving north on Dyer. Ortiz was in the left lane, about to make a left turn.
EL PASO, TX
News 12

Mayor Eric Adams to stop in El Paso amid migrant crisis response

Mayor Eric Adams is traveling to El Paso, Texas in response to the ongoing migrant crisis. He will be making multiple stops, including at the U.S. Mexico border as New York continues to face an influx of asylum seekers. Adams will then travel back to New York City, where he...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Las Cruces makes pitch for switch to electric

Did they ever pry that gun away from Charleton Heston, or did they just bury him with it?. Inspired by Heston, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, made a similar vow last week, though it will be tougher to bury him with the object of his devotion. “If the maniacs in...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy