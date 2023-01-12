Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector Update
Shooting suspect aprehended multiple smuggling schemes thwarted this past week. Highest in profile was Roberto Esquivel, the man police say shot a border patrol agent on New Mexico Highway 146 near Animas on January 5.
KFOX 14
Video of El Paso officer detaining teen during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
Police: Shooting at house party preceded viral video of teenage girl’s arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A video of an El Paso police officer detaining a teenage girl has been circulating on social media. The department responded to the video by making an statement Monday, Jan 16 and trying to provide some context to the incident. According to the statement sent out by police, the video […]
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and outstanding criminal warrants. On Wednesday Jan. 11, an EPCSO deputy assigned to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Celum in Clint. […]
Crime of Week: Police continue search for couple involved in hit and run
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying a couple that fled the scene of a crash that left a man seriously injured in Central El Paso. This is the “Crime of the Week.” On Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 2:18 […]
Alamogordo Police Arrest & Highway Shooting Investigation
An Alamogordo, New Mexico man arrested was for Criminal Sexual Contact of a minor in a joint investigation between Hatch Police Detectives and the Alamogordo Police Department.
KFOX 14
Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
U.S. hands over murder suspect, human trafficking suspect to authorities in El Salvador
U.S. authorities have sent two unauthorized foreign nationals to El Salvador to stand trial on murder and human trafficking charges. respectively.
Pedestrian killed along Border Highway in hit-and-run crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed […]
Three people arrested after fleeing traffic stop on foot in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were arrested after they allegedly tried to run away during a traffic stop Wednesday, Jan. 11 in far east El Paso. El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop along the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle came to a stop, the three occupants fled […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
Man killed along U.S. 54 when he tried to pick up tarp that had fallen out of truck
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A 32-year-old man was struck and killed by a car along U.S. 54 Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. along U.S. 54 North near Fred Wilson. The man was a passenger in a pickup truck that was carrying a tarp. When the tarp started to fall out […]
Best places to raise a family: Las Cruces, El Paso both ranked in top 15 in survey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces both finished in the top 15 in a new ranking of the best cities in the country to raise a family. According to the survey done by scholarship website Scholaroo, Las Cruces ranked as the 11th best city out of 152 cities across the United […]
krwg.org
Vitalant has declared a blood emergency
January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
KVIA
Man dies, teenager remains in critical condition following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 30-year-old man died Wednesday from a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso Monday, according to El Paso police. Another 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition. Officials say Edwin Roman was driving south on Dyer while 17-year-old Idali Ortiz was driving north on Dyer. Ortiz was in the left lane, about to make a left turn.
News 12
Mayor Eric Adams to stop in El Paso amid migrant crisis response
Mayor Eric Adams is traveling to El Paso, Texas in response to the ongoing migrant crisis. He will be making multiple stops, including at the U.S. Mexico border as New York continues to face an influx of asylum seekers. Adams will then travel back to New York City, where he...
krwg.org
Las Cruces makes pitch for switch to electric
Did they ever pry that gun away from Charleton Heston, or did they just bury him with it?. Inspired by Heston, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, made a similar vow last week, though it will be tougher to bury him with the object of his devotion. “If the maniacs in...
Confirmed-The Best Menudo In The World Is Made In El Paso, Texas
We may not have gotten the best burrito in Texas honors ... which was BS ... but we got this one on a global scale. I found this "best of" list via tasteatlas.com who absolutely did right by giving an El Paso restaurant the props on this one. We are,...
krwg.org
KRWG News This Week- Las Cruces mayor shares thoughts on time in office and a conversation on health equity
Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima talks about public service and his time in office. Also, Kari Bachman, Director of Doña Ana Communities United shares more about the organization's mission. Catch up other top stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.
