Did they ever pry that gun away from Charleton Heston, or did they just bury him with it?. Inspired by Heston, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, made a similar vow last week, though it will be tougher to bury him with the object of his devotion. “If the maniacs in...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO