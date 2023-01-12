Monroe, MI – An inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in their cell Sunday morning, and was pronounced deceased early in the afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says that shortly before noon, corrections officers found a 48-year-old inmate from Monroe hanging in his cell. The officers immediately removed the ligature from the inmate’s neck and started CPR. Jail medical staff assisted the officers with CPR until members of the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene and took over.

