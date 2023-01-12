ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe drag racing was the cause of a crash on US-127 near Rives Township that hospitalized four people. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of US-127, near Berry Road. The Jackson County SHeriff’s Office had to shut down the highway in both directions for several hours between Bellvue and Berry roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

4 hospitalized in Jackson County car collision

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A collision between two cars on a Michigan highway injured four people Saturday, police said. At about 1:05 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles on U.S.-127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, north of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
wlen.com

Inmate Dies in Monroe County Jail

Monroe, MI – An inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in their cell Sunday morning, and was pronounced deceased early in the afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says that shortly before noon, corrections officers found a 48-year-old inmate from Monroe hanging in his cell. The officers immediately removed the ligature from the inmate’s neck and started CPR. Jail medical staff assisted the officers with CPR until members of the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene and took over.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division arrests two men for felony burglary

Bowling Green Police arrested two men for felony burglary in the 300 block of Colony Lane on Saturday, around 3 a.m. Jordan Desola, 25, and Bryce Hughes, 24, both of Bowling Green, were taken to the Wood County jail. Residents told police that the two men broke into the apartment...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Kalamazoo Gazette

Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Detroit News

Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell

Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months. Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
MONROE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17

ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
FREMONT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy