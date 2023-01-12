Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe drag racing was the cause of a crash on US-127 near Rives Township that hospitalized four people. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of US-127, near Berry Road. The Jackson County SHeriff’s Office had to shut down the highway in both directions for several hours between Bellvue and Berry roads.
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Calhoun County
A 72-year-old woman died after crashing her car into a tree in Calhoun County. Her name has not yet been released.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Young woman found shot in head, buried in Washtenaw County 38 years ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – She was shot in the head and found buried in Washtenaw County. Police still don’t know who she is or who killed her 38 years after her body was discovered. Washtenaw County Jane Doe is believed to have died in 1984. Her body was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
fox2detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
4 hospitalized in Jackson County car collision
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A collision between two cars on a Michigan highway injured four people Saturday, police said. At about 1:05 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles on U.S.-127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, north of Jackson.
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports.
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
wlen.com
Inmate Dies in Monroe County Jail
Monroe, MI – An inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found hanging in their cell Sunday morning, and was pronounced deceased early in the afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says that shortly before noon, corrections officers found a 48-year-old inmate from Monroe hanging in his cell. The officers immediately removed the ligature from the inmate’s neck and started CPR. Jail medical staff assisted the officers with CPR until members of the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene and took over.
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division arrests two men for felony burglary
Bowling Green Police arrested two men for felony burglary in the 300 block of Colony Lane on Saturday, around 3 a.m. Jordan Desola, 25, and Bryce Hughes, 24, both of Bowling Green, were taken to the Wood County jail. Residents told police that the two men broke into the apartment...
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Detroit News
Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell
Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months. Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after...
13abc.com
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 15
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is closing starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. Corby Energy Services, on...
Icy roads, fog closes some Washtenaw County schools Tuesday, Jan. 17
ANN ARBOR, MI - Icy road conditions on some roads and poor visibility due to fog caused some Washtenaw County school districts to close Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dexter Community Schools closed Tuesday due to “icy dirt roads,” with many of the dirt roads throughout the community still “complete sheets of ice” Superintendent Chris Timmis said in a message to the district Tuesday.
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
