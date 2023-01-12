Read full article on original website
Father sentenced to seven years in prison after son dies of gunshot wound
A father has been sentenced to seven years in prison after his 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in an accident at their home. Christopher Wyatt, 33, of Lady Lake, was sentenced earlier this month in Lake County Court in the death of his son Jeramyah Wyatt, who was fatally wounded in 2020 at the family home on Singletary Road.
Restaurant employees provide affidavits in support of boss accused of attack
Employees at a local restaurant have provided sworn affidavits in support of their boss accused of an attack on a teen worker. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was arrested Dec. 19 on a charge of battery. Lofley used profanity and was “lecturing”...
Ocala man arrested after allegedly kicking in front door of girlfriend’s home
A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of kicking in the front door of her residence. On Saturday, January 7, two Belleview Police Department officers responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a man, identified as Ezekiel Anderson, had fled from the residence after allegedly kicking in the front door.
Former local police chief held on stalking charges
A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges. William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking. Pruitt was served last month with an...
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
Woman ordered into anger management after attack in McDonald’s drive-thru
A Lady Lake woman has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a fellow customer in the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 53, was sentenced this past week in Lake County Court after the July 9, 2021 attack at the fast-food restaurant in Leesburg.
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
“He deserves the worst punishment possible”: Jurors recommend the death penalty to Michael Wayne Jones for killing his wife and four children
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Michael Wayne Jones pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Casei Jones with a baseball bat and strangling and drowning four of her children in Summerfield in 2019. One of the children was just a year old. A jury unanimously recommended the death penalty. “He looked tired...
Two people in Gainesville arrested on possession of controlled substances with intent to sell charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are arrested after a car pulled over for a broken headlight and taillight was caught with much more than that. A Gainesville Police officer pulled over Brennan Marshall-Darnall, 26, and Shelby Stenstrom, 30, on NW 6th Street Saturday night. The officer found 58 grams...
Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting
Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
Shots fired at multiple kids near Florida Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager is hurt after being shot while near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville Sunday afternoon, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., a suspect in a vehicle began shooting at several children in the area at 1900 SE 4th Street, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Convicted murderer sentenced in attack on guard at Coleman prison
A convicted murderer has been sentenced in an attack on a guard at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex. Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 56-year-old John Jones of the District of Columbia to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal correctional officer with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a federal penitentiary. This sentence was imposed consecutively to the life sentence Jones is currently serving for two first-degree murder convictions from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
Driver with suspended license tries to use sister’s identity during traffic stop
A driver with a suspended license tried to use her sister’s identity during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Maritza Marquez, 39, of Lady Lake, was driving a white Ford sport utility vehicle at 9:30p.m. Thursday in the area of Eagles Nest Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registration had expired in July, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Three suspects held in shooting outside Village of Marsh Bend
Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting which occurred in Adamsville, not far from the Village of Marsh Bend. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called in the wee hours Saturday to a dead end on County Road 510 where a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a hospital in Ocala where he was in stable condition.
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
State attorney announces task force to punish animal abusers
State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake and Sumter counties. The goal of the task force is for law enforcement, animal services, and other animal protection organizations to work together to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
