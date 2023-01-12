ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

villages-news.com

Father sentenced to seven years in prison after son dies of gunshot wound

A father has been sentenced to seven years in prison after his 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in an accident at their home. Christopher Wyatt, 33, of Lady Lake, was sentenced earlier this month in Lake County Court in the death of his son Jeramyah Wyatt, who was fatally wounded in 2020 at the family home on Singletary Road.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly kicking in front door of girlfriend’s home

A 24-year-old Ocala man was arrested after his girlfriend accused him of kicking in the front door of her residence. On Saturday, January 7, two Belleview Police Department officers responded to a local residence in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the officers were informed that a man, identified as Ezekiel Anderson, had fled from the residence after allegedly kicking in the front door.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Former local police chief held on stalking charges

A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges. William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking. Pruitt was served last month with an...
WEIRSDALE, FL
villages-news.com

Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend

Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
WILDWOOD, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace after reportedly hitting staff members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Altonio Lee Richardson, 40, was arrested early this morning at GRACE Marketplace after police and staff gave him multiple chances to stay on a cold night. Richardson was asked to leave the property multiple times before a staff member called 911 just after midnight, asking police...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Teen injured in Gainesville shooting

A teenage boy was shot near the Boys and Girls Club in Gainesville late Sunday afternoon. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the incident occurred after 4 p.m. at 1900 SE 4th St. when a suspect in a vehicle shot at several juveniles. One teenager was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman faces possession charges, claims not hers

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Saturday, Jan. 7, after she was pulled over for speeding and found with fentanyl and cannabis, as well as a suspended driver’s license. After following behind her for approximately 1.05 miles, deputies determined the defendant was traveling at a constant...
INVERNESS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Deputies detain suspects in Majestic Oaks shooting

Law enforcement officials Monday detained five individuals suspected of involvement in a shooting that transpired Sunday evening in Gainesville and injured at least one person. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at an area hospital, said Lt. J.P. Hood of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO)....
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Convicted murderer sentenced in attack on guard at Coleman prison

A convicted murderer has been sentenced in an attack on a guard at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex. Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 56-year-old John Jones of the District of Columbia to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal correctional officer with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a federal penitentiary. This sentence was imposed consecutively to the life sentence Jones is currently serving for two first-degree murder convictions from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
COLEMAN, FL
villages-news.com

Driver with suspended license tries to use sister’s identity during traffic stop

A driver with a suspended license tried to use her sister’s identity during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Maritza Marquez, 39, of Lady Lake, was driving a white Ford sport utility vehicle at 9:30p.m. Thursday in the area of Eagles Nest Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registration had expired in July, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Three suspects held in shooting outside Village of Marsh Bend

Three suspects have been arrested in a shooting which occurred in Adamsville, not far from the Village of Marsh Bend. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called in the wee hours Saturday to a dead end on County Road 510 where a male victim had been robbed at gunpoint and suffered a single gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to a hospital in Ocala where he was in stable condition.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

State attorney announces task force to punish animal abusers

State Attorney Bill Gladson has established an Animal Cruelty Task Force for Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake and Sumter counties. The goal of the task force is for law enforcement, animal services, and other animal protection organizations to work together to effectively investigate and prosecute animal cruelty crimes throughout the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

