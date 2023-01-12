ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10NEWS

Invest 90-L forms in the northwest Atlantic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Though, again, this is the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

