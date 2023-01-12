Read full article on original website
Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale
When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
New Jersey woman comes to aid of Ocean County neighbor in dire straits about to be evicted
There is power in radio and power in community and because of both, an Ocean County mother and her three children on the precipice of being evicted from their home, now find themselves in a much healthier living situation. On December 4, 2022, Kim Guadagno, former Lt. Governor of New...
Car of Glen Ridge minors crashes in NJ park — 16-year-old boy dies
A car carrying four Glen Ridge juveniles crashed in an Essex County park late Sunday, leaving a 16-year-old boy dead, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau responded around 11:30 p.m. to the single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive...
‘This state is broken’ — Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’
SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Looking Good! Newark Liberty Airport Terminal A Has A Very Jersey Feel For Travelers
If you fly in or out of Jersey there is a very good chance that your hub is going to be Newark Liberty Airport. Yes, you could go with Philadelphia or smaller airports like Atlantic City or Trenton, but for millions, Newark Liberty sees a lot of traffic for Jersey travelers. According to the airport statistics:
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Hazlet, NJ mom died a ‘hero’ trying to save daughter, husband says
HAZLET — As he mourns the love of his life and their young daughter, William Montanaro wants the world to know his wife died a hero. The house fire that claimed the lives of Jacqueline Montanaro, a Customs and Border Protection officer, and 6-year-old Madelyn broke out at their home on Brookside Avenue in Hazlet just after midnight early Friday morning.
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
Fire on second floor kills man on third floor in Secaucus, NJ apartment building
SECAUCUS — A fatal fire late Sunday night is being investigated by authorities. The Secaucus Fire Department arrived on scene at 220 Meadow Lane and found heavy fire and smoke within a second floor apartment unit, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. While battling the blaze, firefighters located a...
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
