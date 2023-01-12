ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale

When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
STOCKTON, NJ
NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’

SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Hazlet, NJ mom died a ‘hero’ trying to save daughter, husband says

HAZLET — As he mourns the love of his life and their young daughter, William Montanaro wants the world to know his wife died a hero. The house fire that claimed the lives of Jacqueline Montanaro, a Customs and Border Protection officer, and 6-year-old Madelyn broke out at their home on Brookside Avenue in Hazlet just after midnight early Friday morning.
HAZLET, NJ
Large alligator discovered outside in Neptune, NJ

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — An alligator was found Sunday night abandoned ioutdoors in the freezing cold. A Bangs Avenue resident found the 3-foot juvenile alligator inside the tub left in a lot next to his house, Monmouth County SPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra said. Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control went...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

