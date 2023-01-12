ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Where do NJ people escape for a warm winter getaway?

Now that we're past the holidays and we have a few months before the weather really warms up in New Jersey people are looking for a place to escape to for a winter getaway. Fortunately, there are several warm-weather vacation spots within the United States that are perfect for New Jerseyans hoping to escape the winter chill.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Why Didn’t I Know New Jersey Had These 6 Beautiful Waterfalls

Is a winter hike in the future, you might want to check out one of these beautiful waterfalls right here in New Jersey. In the spring and summer, we look for places to cool off in the heat. We'll be doing that again soon. Spring and summer will be here before we know it. But, so many listeners tell me that they look for somewhere to hike in the winter.
NEW JERSEY STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska wins US contracts in Arizona and Virginia worth $201m

Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a total of $201m, one to build a $103m academic building for Virginia State University, the other for a $98m data centre in Arizona. In Virginia, Skanska will build a 52,000 sq m academic commons building in the city of Petersburg. The...
ARIZONA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Virginia says FCC broadband map gets 358,000 addresses wrong; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. State says FCC has many addresses in Virginia wrong. The Virginia Office of Broadband says the Federal Communications Commission has mistakenly listed at least 358,000 addresses in the state as served by broadband when they’re not. The FCC is putting together a nationwide map of broadband coverage that will be used to guide federal funding for expanding service. (See our background story, ‘The FCC wants to map broadband coverage.‘)
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin announces $90 million in grants to develop industrial sites in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Monday announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) development grants for 21 sites across Virginia. The governor’s team says the discretionary program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance Virginia’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
VIRGINIA STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
shoredailynews.com

Oyster Grant awarded to Shore

A $10,000 grant geared towards oyster restoration and longer growing periods was awarded to the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission and Long Creek Oyster Company, according to an announcement made Saturday. The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance and the Chesapeake Bay Trust gave 13 grants to various organizations in Virginia and Maryland to...
VIRGINIA STATE
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy