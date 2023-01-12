Not until an international draft arrives does anything dramatic figure to change for the Tigers and their forays into Latin America and beyond. It looks as if they’ve done OK, maybe better, as Sunday’s first day of international signings for 2023 arrived. They have three players among Baseball America’s top 40 list of international talent who are viewed as Tigers pledges as soon as contract ink is dry (some below are final). They have three of MLB.com’s top 50.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO