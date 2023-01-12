Read full article on original website
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
Pa. Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm. Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm. The...
Rain could fall across central Pa. Tuesday as Josh Shapiro is sworn in as governor
Hours-long rain showers could put a damper on the swearing-in of Pennsylvania’s next governor Tuesday. The National Weather Service said rain and/or freezing rain is possible before 10 a.m., and could be followed by more rain between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Josh Shapiro is scheduled to be sworn in as governor at noon Tuesday.
Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
In making Pa. history, Austin Davis vows to sow hope, opportunity for the ignored, forgotten
Austin Davis, the son of a hairdresser and a bus driver, made Pennsylvania history on Tuesday, becoming the state’s first Black lieutenant governor. His swearing-in further marked the highest elected position ever attained by an African American in Pennsylvania. The 33-year-old native of western Pennsylvania’s struggling rust belt acknowledged...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Toddler killed, eight others injured in Pennsylvania house fire
A grandmother is mourning the loss of her 2-year-old granddaughter Danika, who she called "her little angel," after she was killed in a fire at her home. Eight others were taken to the hospital, none of their injuries were life-threatening. WPXI's Lori Houy reports.Jan. 15, 2023.
Junior Sheep Breeding Contest at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett visited the Junior Breeding Sheep contest. The Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Someone abandoned an alligator in a plastic bin at a N.J. parking lot
A juvenile alligator was found abandoned Sunday night in a plastic container in Neptune Township, New Jersey, and investigators were searching for the person responsible. A person discovered the reptile in an empty lot on Bangs Avenue next to his home and Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control was called in to recover it, according to a statement from the group.
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro sworn in today: recap
Today Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will become Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. Shapiro, 49, succeeds outgoing Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, who served two terms. Shapiro is the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party. The inauguration will take place at noon today...
Read Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration speech
Democrat Josh Shapiro, 49, was sworn in early Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol in Harrisburg as Pa.’s 48th governor. Joining him was Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who was sworn in Tuesday morning. Here is Shapiro’s inaugural speech, as prepared for delivery:. I am humbled to stand before...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, activists say. A grant could help save it
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the American civil rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin,...
To avoid false confessions, Pennsylvania needs to mandate taped interrogations | Opinion
William Kelly gave a written confession statement to police and pleaded guilty to murder of a woman whose body was found in 1990 in a landfill near Dauphin County. The case seemed straightforward, and it was closed. However, Kelly had an IQ of 69 and suffered from manic depression, alcoholism, and a history of blackouts.
Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Gov. Josh Shapiro takes office with a burst of energy, optimism
Pennsylvania’s state government made a generational change Tuesday with the inauguration of Joshua David Shapiro as the state’s 48th governor. Shapiro, at age 49, is the state’s first Generation X governor, and the youngest person to hold the office since former Gov. Dick Thornburgh was elected in 1978 at age 46.
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
Pennsylvania’s top 3 ‘travel hotspots’ are these: study
A new year, for many, signals the start of planning new vacations. Pennsylvania residents are no different in this regard, with three spots they’re itching to travel to the most in 2023. LISTEN: Flights in Pa., other states ‘gradually’ resume after thousands of delays | Today in Pa....
