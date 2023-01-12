ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTRF- 7News

One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
FOX 43

Pa. Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm. Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm. The...
FOX43.com

Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
PennLive.com

In making Pa. history, Austin Davis vows to sow hope, opportunity for the ignored, forgotten

Austin Davis, the son of a hairdresser and a bus driver, made Pennsylvania history on Tuesday, becoming the state’s first Black lieutenant governor. His swearing-in further marked the highest elected position ever attained by an African American in Pennsylvania. The 33-year-old native of western Pennsylvania’s struggling rust belt acknowledged...
abc27.com

Junior Sheep Breeding Contest at 2023 Pa. Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett visited the Junior Breeding Sheep contest. The Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
WBRE

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PennLive.com

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro sworn in today: recap

Today Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will become Pennsylvania’s 48th governor. Shapiro, 49, succeeds outgoing Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, who served two terms. Shapiro is the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party. The inauguration will take place at noon today...
PennLive.com

Read Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration speech

Democrat Josh Shapiro, 49, was sworn in early Tuesday afternoon at the state Capitol in Harrisburg as Pa.’s 48th governor. Joining him was Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who was sworn in Tuesday morning. Here is Shapiro’s inaugural speech, as prepared for delivery:. I am humbled to stand before...
Lootpress

Wanted Pennsylvania man is arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours, deputies were conducting welfare checks in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance...
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
