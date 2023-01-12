Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Special Olympics Wyoming Announces 2023 Jackalope Jumps
Special Olympics Wyoming is looking for inspired residents of 12 communities to “Be Bold, Go for the Cold!” at their local 2023 Jackalope Jump. Special Olympics Wyoming is hosting Jackalope Jumps across Wyoming in February, March, and April. “Individuals, athletes, businesses, schools, law enforcement, fire, military, and other clubs and organizations” that would like to participate in one of the organization’s largest annual fundraisers.
mybighornbasin.com
Bronc Swimmers Find Plenty of Success in Worland
The Cody Bronc Swim team was back in action last weekend as they were in Worland. On Friday, the Broncs took part in the Worland Pre-Invite and finished in 1st place. On Saturday, it was the Worland Incvite and the Broncs would come in 3rd place. Taking a look at...
Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast
Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the...
mybighornbasin.com
Northwest College Announces Fall 2022 Honor Roll
Northwest College has named 484 students to its fall 2022 semester honor roll and the list of students represents 39 communities in Wyoming, 17 in Montana, as well as 13 other states and 20 countries. To be listed on the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester...
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
cowboystatedaily.com
Couple’s Library Tour Of Wyoming Continues; Impressed With Story, Moorcroft, Newcastle
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. And the Clearmont library, while “inconspicuous,” is worth seeking out. That’s the most recent report from new Wyoming residents Vern and Shireen Liebl, who have made it their mission to visit every library in their new home state.
Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?
As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 15, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken from Amy Perry’s living room window in Buffalo, Wyoming. Amy writes: “It’s only a brief moment when we get the pinks and I try not to read Cowboy State Daily until the sunrise is over.”
Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow
Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
mybighornbasin.com
Park County Representative Joins Board of Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus
Park County District 24 Representative Sandy Newsome is the newest leader of the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus, growing the state’s legacy of women in leadership. On Monday, Jan. 16, the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus (WyoWLC) announced that Representative Sandy Newsome (Park County District 24) joined the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus Board of Directors. Representative Trey Sherwood of Laramie joins her as the newest member of the board.
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
cowboystatedaily.com
I-80 Off-Road Vehicle Pass-Thru Could Boost Tourism In Southwest Wyoming, Supporters Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing off-road vehicles (ORV) to pass under Interstate 80 near Evanston could grow southwest Wyoming’s tourism exponentially, say proponents of a bill that would greenlight the passage. The passage would connect a network of routes all across that portion of...
Douglas Budget
Legislative Update from Representative Bill Henderson (R-41)
The 2023 General Session kicked off on Tuesday. The first week of session is dedicated to legislative ceremonies, taking the oath of office and learning about legislative processes and procedures. On Wednesday, we held a joint session and welcomed Governor Gordon to hear his State of the State message. Governor Gordon reported on the strength of Wyoming and focused on five areas during his speech:
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
cowboystatedaily.com
Citizen Rescuers Were Trapped In Cab Of Vehicle At Keyhole When Plunged Through Ice
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Mark Caughlan took over as chief ranger for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, he began scheduling trainings for rangers across the Cowboy State. One of those sessions – for ice water rescues – became even more relevant in...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School All-State Music Event Taking Place In Sheridan
There’s music in the air and it’s coming from Sheridan High School. Several hundred Wyoming High School musicians and choir singers are in Sheridan for the annual All-State Music Event. Sheridan hosts this year, because it was its turn in the 8-year rotation. Performers were selected via recorded...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police looking for armed robber
Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
svinews.com
State updates standards to lighten teacher loads
GILLETTE —After receiving concerns about ever-growing teacher workloads, the State Board of Education has started to comb through and narrow the number of teaching standards instructors and students deal with every school day. The process also builds equity and consistency in districts throughout Wyoming. So far, math and science...
