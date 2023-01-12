ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worland, WY

mybighornbasin.com

Special Olympics Wyoming Announces 2023 Jackalope Jumps

Special Olympics Wyoming is looking for inspired residents of 12 communities to “Be Bold, Go for the Cold!” at their local 2023 Jackalope Jump. Special Olympics Wyoming is hosting Jackalope Jumps across Wyoming in February, March, and April. “Individuals, athletes, businesses, schools, law enforcement, fire, military, and other clubs and organizations” that would like to participate in one of the organization’s largest annual fundraisers.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Bronc Swimmers Find Plenty of Success in Worland

The Cody Bronc Swim team was back in action last weekend as they were in Worland. On Friday, the Broncs took part in the Worland Pre-Invite and finished in 1st place. On Saturday, it was the Worland Incvite and the Broncs would come in 3rd place. Taking a look at...
CODY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast

Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Northwest College Announces Fall 2022 Honor Roll

Northwest College has named 484 students to its fall 2022 semester honor roll and the list of students represents 39 communities in Wyoming, 17 in Montana, as well as 13 other states and 20 countries. To be listed on the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?

As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, January 15, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken from Amy Perry’s living room window in Buffalo, Wyoming. Amy writes: “It’s only a brief moment when we get the pinks and I try not to read Cowboy State Daily until the sunrise is over.”
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow

Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
CASPER, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Park County Representative Joins Board of Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus

Park County District 24 Representative Sandy Newsome is the newest leader of the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus, growing the state’s legacy of women in leadership. On Monday, Jan. 16, the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus (WyoWLC) announced that Representative Sandy Newsome (Park County District 24) joined the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus Board of Directors. Representative Trey Sherwood of Laramie joins her as the newest member of the board.
PARK COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Legislative Update from Representative Bill Henderson (R-41)

The 2023 General Session kicked off on Tuesday. The first week of session is dedicated to legislative ceremonies, taking the oath of office and learning about legislative processes and procedures. On Wednesday, we held a joint session and welcomed Governor Gordon to hear his State of the State message. Governor Gordon reported on the strength of Wyoming and focused on five areas during his speech:
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Wyoming High School All-State Music Event Taking Place In Sheridan

There’s music in the air and it’s coming from Sheridan High School. Several hundred Wyoming High School musicians and choir singers are in Sheridan for the annual All-State Music Event. Sheridan hosts this year, because it was its turn in the 8-year rotation. Performers were selected via recorded...
SHERIDAN, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police looking for armed robber

Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

State updates standards to lighten teacher loads

GILLETTE —After receiving concerns about ever-growing teacher workloads, the State Board of Education has started to comb through and narrow the number of teaching standards instructors and students deal with every school day. The process also builds equity and consistency in districts throughout Wyoming. So far, math and science...
WYOMING STATE

