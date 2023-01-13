ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Jury to deliberate a third day in vehicular homicide trial

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZOX1_0kCro3no00
Shannon Beauford sits in Hall County Superior Court Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, during the first day of his vehicular homicide trial. Beauford is charged with first degree vehicular homicide in the October 2020 wreck that killed 17-year-old Madison Gray, of Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Update: Latest in vehicular homicide case that killed Gainesville teen

After about four hours of deliberation Thursday, the jury in the Shannon Beauford vehicular homicide trial could not reach a verdict.

Beauford, 28, faces two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, one count of second-degree child cruelty and other driving-related charges.

Law enforcement testified Beauford drove roughly twice the speed limit Oct. 4, 2020, on White Sulphur Road and wrecked a Toyota Corolla, killing 17-year-old passenger Madison Nicole Gray, of Gainesville.

The jury took the case around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 and deliberated until 8 p.m. that night.

Deal received a note around 10 a.m. Thursday from the jury saying they were not unanimous on their verdict “and do not believe that will change.”

Because of the relatively short time the jury had deliberated, Deal wrote a note to the jury to take a 10-minute break and then continue their work.

“The only thing I don’t want to happen is for them to feel like they are pressured into changing their minds,” defense attorney Karen Pass told Deal.

After 11 a.m., Deal asked the jury foreperson to tell the court what the splits were on the different counts of the indictment without indicating whether they were leaning to convict or acquit.

The jury then sent out a note stating they were 9-3 on the vehicular homicide and other driving-related charges but were 8-4 on the child cruelty charge.

After a lunch break, Deal gave the jury instructions about reaching an unanimous decision if possible, though it should be the conclusion of each juror and not the “acquiescence of the jurors in order to reach an agreement.”

Beyond his trial duties, Deal also presides over Drug Court, an accountability court program that aims to rehabilitate offenders and offer other assistance to reduce recidivism.

Because it would be difficult to address the jury’s questions and concerns while presiding over Drug Court, Deal excused the jury for the day and asked them to return at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 for further deliberations.

If the case is not decided, Deal said the case could be retried in early February.

Pass asked Deal if the trial transcripts would be available before then should a second trial become necessary, to which the judge said it would not be likely. The defense said it would need the transcripts to potentially impeach witnesses about their prior statements under oath.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested after allegedly ramming into Hall County patrol car

A Gainesville man was arrested Monday after allegedly ramming into a Hall County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle while attempting to flee from a traffic stop. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, a Hall County deputy saw Joey Patrick Dunagan, 45, driving erratically at about 3 p.m. Monday on Wild Smith Road. The deputy turned on his patrol lights in an attempt to stop Dunagan, but Dunagan accelerated and fled down several back roads to Cleveland Highway. He eventually turned west on Highway 52.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says

Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
CHAMBLEE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
DULUTH, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: crime drops in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is reporting a slight decline in the Athens crime rate, down one percent in 2022. The Police Department on Lexington Road says robberies were down more than thirty percent. ACCPD also says traffic crashes were down more than eleven percent over the past year. From...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case

The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bartow County Inmate charged with Murder

30-year-old Cheyenne Denise Snopek of Cartersville received a murder charge while in the Bartow County Jail last week. A state warrant alleges that sometime from January 1st through 2nd at 104 Zena Drive (the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office), Snopek murdered Tiffany Gail Kimbrell during the commission of a felony. The warrant states that Snopek knowingly and intentionally caused Kimbrell’s death by distributing a substance suspected to be fentanyl. Snopek also received a charge of distribution of a controlled substance from the incident.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
10K+
Followers
184
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy