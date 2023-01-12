Read full article on original website
The Sports And Social Club Having First Drag Brunch
The Sports and Social Club is hosting its first ever Divas Live! Drag Brunch. Come see their queens work the stage, enjoy and “sickening” brunch menu and a list of specialty cocktails. The first drag brunch will be Feb. 26 at the bar located at 427 S. 4th...
Storytelling Event Girl Code Returns to Louisville
Storytelling events have seen a rise in popularity over the past decade or so, and they have proven to be a valuable tool in human connection. The storytelling event Girl Code is set to return on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Trouble Bar (1149 S. Shelby St.). The event — which...
I Love Juice Bar Opens New Storefront in Norton Commons
Franchise Owner, Ashley McCarthy, is excited to announce the official grand opening of I Love Juice Bar in Norton Commons. With locations across 11 states in the Southeast, I Love Juice Bar provides a lengthy list of juices, smoothies, bowls and more with vegan and gluten-free options for those who want them. The Norton Commons location will be the second location to come to Louisville, with the first located in Middletown.
Celebrate Veganuary At These 16 Vegan-/Vegetarian-Friendly Louisville Restaurants
It's pretty common for people to try out resolutions in January — to exercise more, to drink more water, to try new things, etc. If you're trying "Veganuary," a challenge where people go vegan for the month, why not start at these local businesses? Even if going fully vegan isn't your thing, there are plenty of vegetarian-friendly venues here to try.
Louisville’s Bringing Justice Home Receives Donation From Bonnycastle Club Foundation
Bringing Justice Home, a Louisville nonprofit received of a “very generous” donation from Bonnycastle Club Foundation, a local organization affiliated with the Bonnycastle Club, according to a press release. The Bonnycastle Club Foundation was recently formed to be the formal charitable giving arm for funds raised by the...
Here are the winners of Louisville’s 2023 Freedom Awards
On Jan. 15, Mayor Craig Greenberg awarded two individuals with ties to Louisville a 2023 Freedom Award. The recipients were honored for exemplifying Dr. Martin Luther King’s vision for equality and inclusion. This year’s recipients were Dawne Gee and Junior Bridgeman. Gee is WAVE-TV news anchor with over...
Republican Group: Kentucky Ag Commissioner To Appear Alongside LMPD Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor Raid
Editor’s note: On Jan. 17, the day after this story published, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles released a statement to LEO saying he was no longer attending the event “due to the controversial nature of another speaker” at the event. According to a now-deleted Facebook post by a...
Alice Cooper Bringing Rock Show to Louisville
If you’re a fan of hard rock then get excited because Alice Cooper is coming to Louisville. The legendary rocker is brining his show to The Louisville Palace on May 10th. You can expect a night of shock rock, alongside chilling, thrilling antics, according to cooper’s tour website. Cooper is known for “violent and vile” theatrics -simulated executions, the chopping up of baby dolls and draping himself with a live boa constrictor- and explicit lyrics. So this show will be for true rock hard rock fans.
Man arrested in connection with murder in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in the city's Tyler Park neighborhood earlier this month, according to Louisville Metro Police. Naji Lee Hughes, who also goes by Lee Hughes, 35, of Louisville, was...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
Kentucky has a new millionaire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was won in Maine Friday, but the second-place prize was won in Kentucky. The $1 million second prize was sold in Louisville. In addition to the $1 million win in Louisville, two $10,000 winning tickets were also sold in the Commonwealth, one in Franklin and one in Louisville.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
Allegations of discrimination at Louisville’s Codes and Regulations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s major departments is in the middle of an investigation for allegations of discrimination. “The culture there is segregation,” a former employee who wished to remain anonymous because of her current employment said. “There’s no other way to describe it. “It’s been like that for years and no one has done anything about it.”
JCPS to hold vaccination clinics after CDC warns of measles risk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is scheduled to hold vaccination clinics where students can receive several vaccines, including the measles vaccine. According to a statement from the school district, the CDC has informed Louisville health officials that the area may be at risk for a measles outbreak after a recent outbreak occurred in Ohio.
LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
1 killed in collision with semi tractor-trailer on I-264 near Brownsboro Road early Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after crashing head-on into a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. The early investigation indicates that the driver of a red car traveling eastbound "at a high rate of speed lost control and crossed over the median."
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the city has recently seen, with more than 600 casings found by LMPD, sources told WAVE News Troubleshooters. They believe more than 40 different types of firearms were used. Sources added...
