GRADY COUNTY, Okla. - The male suspect in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, is facing a murder count in Oklahoma. Ivon Adams, 36, is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma on one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Child Neglect. He was taken into custody Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Arizona and is currently in the Maricopa County Jail. Alysia Adams was also arrested on Thursday and is charged with child neglect. Both were caretakers for the child. Click here to read more about this story.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO