ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 4

Related
koamnewsnow.com

WI: SNOWMOBILE TRAILS CLOSE DUE TO LACK OF SNOW

With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
KGUN 9

Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Post Register

The colder air will finally return to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — California is now dealing with the 9th major storm in 3 weeks. The result has been 25’ waves, massive flooding and more snow than they know what to do with in the Sierra Nevada. Mammoth ski resort has had 45” of snow just this weekend alone and an additional 1-2’ of snow could fall through the end of the day tomorrow. Plus, another storm is expected by midweek.
IDAHO STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Another storm lashes California after a barrage of brutal weather kills 19. But a break is finally on the horizon

Storm-ravaged California must endure one more round of ferocious winds, torrential rain and possible flooding as the latest atmospheric river pummels the state Monday. About 8 million people are under flood watches until midnight Monday for coastal Central California, including the Bay Area. Fresh rainfall could trigger more flooding, mudslides...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% over the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada's law enforcement 'Joining Forces' to cite distracted drivers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you tend to drive while using a handheld electronic device? Nevada's law enforcement is reminding all drivers it's illegal. From Jan. 13 through the 31, Nevada's law enforcement agencies will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. Nevada law states that any use of...
NEVADA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding

January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: suspects arrested in connection with missing OK girl, and $1,000,000 goes to MSSU

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. - The male suspect in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, is facing a murder count in Oklahoma. Ivon Adams, 36, is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma on one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Child Neglect. He was taken into custody Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Arizona and is currently in the Maricopa County Jail. Alysia Adams was also arrested on Thursday and is charged with child neglect. Both were caretakers for the child. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
oc-breeze.com

How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

$1 Million Dollar lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. - An unclaimed Mega Millions Lottery ticket worth $1 million dollars remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas. In the Tuesday, January 10 Mega Millions drawing, one ticket in Kansas matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win $1 million. The ticket was sold in Southeast Kansas...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy