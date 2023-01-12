Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 17 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
koamnewsnow.com
WI: SNOWMOBILE TRAILS CLOSE DUE TO LACK OF SNOW
With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
Post Register
The colder air will finally return to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — California is now dealing with the 9th major storm in 3 weeks. The result has been 25’ waves, massive flooding and more snow than they know what to do with in the Sierra Nevada. Mammoth ski resort has had 45” of snow just this weekend alone and an additional 1-2’ of snow could fall through the end of the day tomorrow. Plus, another storm is expected by midweek.
koamnewsnow.com
Another storm lashes California after a barrage of brutal weather kills 19. But a break is finally on the horizon
Storm-ravaged California must endure one more round of ferocious winds, torrential rain and possible flooding as the latest atmospheric river pummels the state Monday. About 8 million people are under flood watches until midnight Monday for coastal Central California, including the Bay Area. Fresh rainfall could trigger more flooding, mudslides...
Fox5 KVVU
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. Nearly 60 days later the truck has been found but not in good shape. “It literally takes your breath away especially because it had everything for the...
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release water from Lake Mendocino reservoir, many dams spilling over
LAKE MENDOCINO, Calif. - On Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers did something that seemed impossible even a month ago. The Corps released water from the Lake Mendocino Reservoir because there's actually too much of it. At the reservoir's boat ramp, the water is already taking over a big part...
Nevada leads the nation in worst public housing crisis, with thousands without adequate shelter
CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has long been recognized for its high-profile casino resorts, but beneath the glitz and glamor lies a deepening housing crisis that has left thousands of Nevadans without adequate shelter.
Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal
(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% over the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: SIERRA TRAVEL HEAVILY IMPACTED BY SNOW
CALIFORNIA NYACK SHELL STATION SLIPPERY ROADS SIERRA SNOW.
news3lv.com
Nevada's law enforcement 'Joining Forces' to cite distracted drivers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you tend to drive while using a handheld electronic device? Nevada's law enforcement is reminding all drivers it's illegal. From Jan. 13 through the 31, Nevada's law enforcement agencies will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. Nevada law states that any use of...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: suspects arrested in connection with missing OK girl, and $1,000,000 goes to MSSU
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. - The male suspect in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, is facing a murder count in Oklahoma. Ivon Adams, 36, is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma on one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Child Neglect. He was taken into custody Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Arizona and is currently in the Maricopa County Jail. Alysia Adams was also arrested on Thursday and is charged with child neglect. Both were caretakers for the child. Click here to read more about this story.
mynews4.com
I-80 reopens in the Sierra following overnight closure, chain controls in effect
I-80 in the Sierra has been reopened after being shut down overnight due to hazardous travel conditions. Chains controls are in effect from the Nevada-California state line to Drum Forebay in both directions. UPDATED as of 9 p.m. on Jan. 14:. I-80 remains closed in the Sierra due to hazardous...
oc-breeze.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
koamnewsnow.com
$1 Million Dollar lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. - An unclaimed Mega Millions Lottery ticket worth $1 million dollars remains unclaimed in Southeast Kansas. In the Tuesday, January 10 Mega Millions drawing, one ticket in Kansas matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win $1 million. The ticket was sold in Southeast Kansas...
Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington
A section of state highway located near the West Walker River in western Nevada is expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to a massive landslide caused by heavy rain.
koamnewsnow.com
Read the arrest warrant for Solomon Peña, failed GOP candidate arrested in New Mexico
Read the arrest warrant for Solomon Peña, a Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature, who has been arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state, police said. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros....
Sierra Sun
Tahoe homeowners, businesses urged to monitor snow loads, propane tanks, gas lines
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — How much snow is too much for Lake Tahoe homeowners?. With yet another winter storm dumping feet of snow at Tahoe, public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
